The pregnant woman was sitting in this car. KEYSTONE

A serious traffic accident in East Westphalia has cost a young woman her life. The 18-year-old, who was pregnant, was thrown out of the car in the collision and later died from her injuries.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pregnant 18-year-old woman has died in a serious traffic accident in East Westphalia.

According to the police, the 19-year-old driver lost control of the car, which then crashed into a tree.

Four other young people in the vehicle were injured, including one woman seriously. Show more

A pregnant 18-year-old woman has died in a serious traffic accident in East Westphalia. Four other young people who were in the same car were injured. This was reported by the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) with reference to the police.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening. According to a police spokesperson, the 19-year-old driver lost control of the car. The car left the road and then crashed into a tree.

Two women sitting in the back seat were thrown out of the vehicle on impact. The 18-year-old later succumbed to her serious injuries. Another passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was seriously injured.

Police check seat belts

It is still unclear whether the two women were wearing seat belts. The police have started an investigation and are now looking into the exact circumstances of the accident.

There were a total of five young people in the vehicle. In addition to the fatally injured 18-year-old, four other occupants were injured.