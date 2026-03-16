A pregnant 18-year-old woman has died in a serious traffic accident in East Westphalia. Four other young people who were in the same car were injured. This was reported by the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) with reference to the police.
The accident occurred on Sunday evening. According to a police spokesperson, the 19-year-old driver lost control of the car. The car left the road and then crashed into a tree.
Two women sitting in the back seat were thrown out of the vehicle on impact. The 18-year-old later succumbed to her serious injuries. Another passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was seriously injured.
Police check seat belts
It is still unclear whether the two women were wearing seat belts. The police have started an investigation and are now looking into the exact circumstances of the accident.
There were a total of five young people in the vehicle. In addition to the fatally injured 18-year-old, four other occupants were injured.