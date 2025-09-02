Katelynn Strate has been killed on the street. Screenshot CNN

A 54-year-old man opened fire on a car in the US state of Louisiana and fatally shot a 17-year-old pregnant woman. Doctors saved her baby with an emergency Caesarean section. Now the family is collecting donations for the child's future.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Louisiana, 17-year-old Katelynn Strate was shot in the head and killed.

Her baby was delivered by emergency caesarean section two months prematurely, but survived.

The family is collecting donations and demanding a harsh sentence for the alleged perpetrator. Show more

A tragic case has shaken the USA: in the state of Louisiana, 17-year-old Katelynn Strate was shot dead at the end of August when a driver opened fire on her vehicle. The young woman was pregnant - her baby was saved in hospital by an emergency Caesarean section.

As reported by CNN, the bullet hit Katelynn in the head. She was taken to hospital, where doctors intervened immediately. The child was born around two months prematurely and weighed only 1.5 kilograms - but survived.

There was no rescue for the mother: together with her relatives, the doctors decided to switch off the life-support machines. Her organs were donated. "Your generosity will save lives and we are incredibly proud of this final act of kindness," the family explained.

Family members now face a double challenge: coping with the grief of losing Katelynn while also taking responsibility for the newborn. The family therefore launched an appeal for donations for funeral costs, medical bills and baby supplies on the GoFundMe platform. By the beginning of September, more than 55,000 US dollars had been raised.

"Was so looking forward to becoming a mother"

The police have arrested the alleged perpetrator. The 54-year-old Barry W. is in custody. He is accused of second-degree murder and multiple attempted murders. Katelynn's relatives are demanding that he feels the "full force of the law" and does not receive a plea bargain.

The family is not yet releasing the child's name for protection, but assures: "We know without a doubt that Katelynn loved this baby. She wanted to give him life and was so looking forward to becoming a mother," a friend told the British newspaper Daily Mail.