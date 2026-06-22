At the same time, however, he rejected any interference in the country’s internal affairs. “We are a sovereign state, and no one negotiates on our behalf,” the President’s Office quoted Aoun as saying in a post on X.

Only the state can guarantee protection, not religious communities. Differences of opinion are permissible, but division among the Lebanese is not, given the current situation, Aoun said. Lebanon is a multi-confessional state. Hezbollah is regarded, especially by the Shiite population, as a kind of protective power.

The Lebanese government is not a party to the current war between Israel and Hezbollah. It is working to de-escalate the conflict while also seeking to curb Iranian influence in the country. As part of the talks between the U.S. and Iran, an agreement was recently reached on a de-escalation mechanism. This is intended to end the fighting in Lebanon.

Direct talks between Israel and Lebanon continue

The Lebanese government has also been in direct talks with the Israeli government for several weeks. Starting this Tuesday, a new round of talks will take place in the U.S. capital, Washington. Through these talks, the Lebanese government aims to solidify a ceasefire for the country that is independent of Iran.

Hezbollah is not participating in the talks and rejects them. It accuses the government of merely implementing U.S. directives and acting on the instructions of the U.S., which it claims jeopardizes Lebanon’s sovereignty. It claims the goal of the talks is “subjugation and surrender.”