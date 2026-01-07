Little has remained of the promised peace president: Donald Trump is relying on military power in his second term. From Venezuela to Iran, deployments are piling up: a non-exhaustive list.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Demonstrations of power : Donald Trump consistently relies on military interventions in his second term, contradicting his promise to avoid new wars.

Global deployments : US forces are sometimes active simultaneously in Latin America, Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

International law under pressure: Several operations, such as extrajudicial killings and interventions in sovereign states, have met with sharp international criticism. Show more

This change of heart is astonishing: Donald Trump wanted to go down in history as a peace president. He repeatedly promised this during the election campaign and also after the start of his second term as US President.

The reality is different. The US Department of Defense is now called the Department of War, and instead of the hoped-for Nobel Peace Prize, Trump only received a quickly created consolation prize from his FIFA buddy Gianni Infantino.

At the moment, Donald Trump does not seem to have peace on his mind at all, and international law only plays a subordinate role. Instead, imperialism is experiencing a renaissance under the Republican's reign. The US armed forces have their hands full - with military operations all over the world.

Russian tanker seized

The latest military intervention: the USA seizes an oil tanker flying the Russian flag in the North Atlantic. Coast Guard units have been tracking the "Marinera", which originally sailed under the name "Bella-1", across the Atlantic for more than two weeks.

The crew had previously evaded US measures en route to Venezuela. A particularly sensitive aspect of the operation was that Russia had previously sent a submarine and other ships as escorts.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced in a social media post that US troops had also taken control of another tanker: The "Sophia" was accordingly boarded by the US Navy in international waters in the Caribbean.

US President Donald Trump has promised peace. IMAGO/Avalon.red

Venezuela: President arrested, control taken over

In violation of international law, US special forces carried out a targeted operation in Venezuela on January 3, 2026. The Air Force took out the air defense systems with targeted strikes before ground troops arrested Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Both were flown to the USA, where the ousted president will stand trial.

Maduro's overthrow is already a key event in Trump's foreign policy during his second term in office. The Republican has thus shown that he does not hesitate to use US military power against countries that he sees as enemies. This is despite the fact that he has promised that the USA would not get into any wars under him.

In the meantime, however, the US military is so busy that it is having scheduling problems. The operation against Maduro had to be postponed because the special forces were still tied up in Nigeria.

Nigeria: military strikes against IS

According to Donald Trump, US units carried out deadly attacks on fighters of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia in Nigeria over Christmas. The military strikes were carried out in the north-west of the country.

The US President had already threatened military strikes in the West African country at the beginning of November. The reason he gave was that Islamist terrorists were killing Christians there.

Caribbean: Attacks on alleged drug boats

Since September 2025, US forces have repeatedly attacked boats allegedly used by drug smugglers in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific. According to official figures, more than 100 people have already been killed in around 30 attacks.

The US government consistently refers to the victims as drug smugglers and "terrorists", but is heavily criticized for the extrajudicial killings. Experts argue that the attacks are not permissible under international law.

Iran: air strikes on nuclear facilities

Back in June 2025, Donald Trump deployed the US military for a risky operation and ordered US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. Dozens of fighter jets and tanker planes, several stealth bombers, massive bunker-busting bombs and cruise missiles fired from a submarine were used.

According to the military, the complex US attack had been in preparation for "months". Donald Trump wanted to use the military action to herald a new round of negotiations on the nuclear program. The extent to which Iran's nuclear facilities were destroyed and how effectively the mullahs' nuclear bomb program was disrupted is disputed.