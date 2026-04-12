20-year-old Barron Trump is currently studying economics at New York University. Matt Rourke/AP/dpa

The 20-year-old son of the US President, Barron Trump, is the co-founder of a drinks start-up. The brand focuses on a herbal tea from South America - and has also met with criticism.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barron Trump is co-founder of the beverage start-up Sollos Yerba Mate, which plans to launch its first product in May.

The caffeinated yerba mate drink is being positioned as a lifestyle product with modern flavors such as pineapple-coconut.

The product has met with some criticism online due to the commercialization of traditional yerba mate culture. Show more

Barron Trump wants to follow in his father's entrepreneurial footsteps. According to the US media, the 20-year-old is the co-founder of a drinks start-up based in Palm Beach (Florida) - just a few streets away from Trump's luxury club Mar-a-Lago.

The company "Sollos Yerba Mate" recently announced its first products: a 12-pack with a pineapple-coconut flavor is set to be launched in May 2026.

The drink is based on yerba mate, a caffeinated herbal tea from South America that is currently a popular alternative to coffee in the USA.

The brand describes itself as a "lifestyle drink" with "clean and effective ingredients". The name "Sollos" is intended to symbolize the daily cycle: "Sol" stands for the sun, "Los" - "Sol" spelled backwards - for sunset.

Commercializing the tradition of the drink

Barron Trump is currently studying economics at New York University. According to media reports, he has recently invested a lot of time in developing a business plan and his own financial projects.

While prominent names are no longer a rarity in the beverage market, the project has not been met with enthusiasm everywhere.

In the Yerba Mate community online, the brand is sometimes viewed critically. Some users accuse the team of commercializing the tradition of the drink without understanding its cultural significance.

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