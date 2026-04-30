ARCHIVE - A photo reporter at a demonstration in Germany. Photo: Markus Scholz/dpa/Archive image Keystone

According to the human rights organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the situation of press freedom has continued to deteriorate worldwide.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the first time in the 25-year history of the global ranking, more than half of all countries and territories surveyed fall into the "difficult" or "very serious" categories. Only in seven countries is the situation still "good" - according to RSF, only around one percent of the world's population lives there.

The frontrunner is once again Norway, which takes first place for the tenth time in a row. It is followed by the Netherlands and Estonia, among others. As in previous years, Eritrea, North Korea and China are at the bottom of the ranking. The situation in Syria improved the most following political changes - the country rose from 177th to 141st place - while Niger recorded the biggest drop of 37 places to 120th place.

Comparison of the situation in 180 countries and territories

RSF sees significant setbacks, particularly in the legal area. In many countries, journalism is being increasingly criminalized, for example through laws under the pretext of combating terrorism or national security. At the same time, wars and conflicts continue to have a massive impact on the safety of journalists.

The ranking compares the state of press freedom in 180 countries and territories based on several criteria, including security, political environment, legal framework and economic and social factors. It is published annually by RSF.