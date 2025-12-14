Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 2:34 a.m.

The two perpetrators of the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney were apparently influenced by the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS), according to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. "It appears that this (the attack) was motivated by the ideology of Islamic State," Albanese told ABC Sydney radio. When asked whether he felt he had done enough to combat anti-Semitism in his country, he replied: "We are doing what we can." The ideology of IS had led to "this ideology of hatred, and in this case a willingness to commit mass murder. We are working as hard as we can."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (l.) visited Ahmed al Ahmed, who overpowered one of the attackers in the attack, in hospital on Tuesday. The Syrian was shot himself in the process. Picture: Keystone/Australian Prime Minister Office via AP

According to Jewish representatives, there has been a drastic increase in anti-Semitic attacks in Australia since the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas on 7 October 2023. Following Sunday's attack on the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which left 15 people dead, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Australian government of doing nothing to stop the rise in hatred towards Jews.

According to Jillian Segal, Australia's special envoy for combating anti-Semitism, anti-Semitic incidents increased by 316 percent between October 2023 and September 2024 alone. More than 2,000 cases were reported, including threats, assaults, damage to property and intimidation. These included an arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024. At the time, the Australian authorities blamed Iran and expelled the Iranian ambassador. Albanese told the radio station that everything would continue to be done to combat anti-Semitism. "We want to eradicate anti-Semitism. That is the goal," said the Prime Minister.

The Australian government classified the act as an anti-Semitic terrorist attack. However, the exact motive of the two is still unknown. Local media reports that two IS flags were found in one of the two men's cars were not confirmed by the police, who referred to ongoing investigations.