Haiti's interim Prime Minister Garry Conille is apparently no longer in office after just six months. (archive picture) Picture: AP Photo/Brian Inganga

Haiti is suffering from violent gang violence - now the country is also being shaken by political turmoil. The prime minister, who was elected six months ago, has reportedly been fired.

According to media reports, a new prime minister has been nominated in Haiti.

Businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé will replace the previous interim Prime Minister Garry Conille, the transitional presidential council of the crisis-hit Caribbean state reportedly announced in a decree.

Conille was only elected Prime Minister by the Council at the end of May and was supposed to lead the country out of a serious political and social crisis with the new transitional government and pave the way for the first elections since 2016.

According to media reports, a new prime minister has been nominated in the crisis-hit country of Haiti. Businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé will replace Garry Conille, who has been ruling on an interim basis to date, the transitional presidential council of the Caribbean state reportedly announced in a decree. Conille was only elected Prime Minister by the Council at the end of May and was supposed to lead the country out of a serious political and social crisis with the new transitional government and pave the way for the first elections since 2016.

According to the Miami Herald, Conille has had conflicts with a large part of the transitional council since the new cabinet was formed in June. Eight of the nine council members had signed the new order, the newspaper "Le Nouvelliste" reported. The creation of the council was agreed on March 11 at a meeting of the Caribbean Community Caricom in Jamaica as a way out of the serious state and security crisis in Haiti. Only about a month ago, at least 70 people were killed in a gang attack on a small village in Haiti, according to UN figures.

Haiti is the poorest country on the American continent and has been suffering for years from the violence of heavily armed gangs, most of whom have Port-au-Prince under their control. With an escalation of violence from the end of February, they forced the then interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign. Since then, his successor Garry Conille has been trying to restore order - with the help of a multinational security mission, among other things.

Protection force led by Kenya

The protection force led by Kenya is currently trying to restore public order in Haiti. The security mission with a planned 3000 troops was approved by the UN Security Council in October last year. The first Kenyan police officers only arrived in Haiti in June - so far there are only a few hundred officers.

