British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was the first of the G7 heads of state and government to arrive on the tarmac at Geneva Airport. He was welcomed by Federal President Guy Parmelin on Monday afternoon.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (center) at Geneva Airport; Starmer is attending the G7 summit in neighboring Evian, France.

G7 Summit Prime Minister Keir Starmer was the first G7 leader to arrive in Geneva

Starmer was accompanied by his wife, Victoria Starmer, and National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, U.S. President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are expected to follow.

The host of the G7 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron, had already arrived in the neighboring French city on Sunday without making a stop in Geneva.

Other heads of state and government who, while not part of the G7, are also attending the meeting had arrived in Geneva earlier. Parmelin spoke with the Brazilian president and the European Commission president.