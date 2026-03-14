Prince Albert von Thurn und Taxis had an accident on Friday. KEYSTONE

Shock at the Rebenland Rally: Prince Albert von Thurn und Taxis plunges down a slope with full force. The aristocrat survives seriously injured - his mother gives the all-clear.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Albert von Thurn und Taxis (42) had a serious accident at the Rebenland Rally in southern Styria, his car plunged around 50 meters down a slope.

He was flown to the hospital in Graz with injuries to his lumbar spine, while his co-driver Jara Hain was taken to Wagna with back injuries.

According to his mother Gloria von Thurn und Taxis, the Prince does not require surgery. Show more

Prince Albert von Thurn und Taxis (42) had a serious accident at the Rebenland Rally in southern Styria on Friday. According to the race organizers, his Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 crashed around 50 meters down a slope.

The aristocrat had to be rescued from the wreckage and flown by helicopter to the hospital in Graz. His co-driver Jara Hain suffered back injuries and was taken to hospital in Wagna.

As reported by "Bild", the accident happened during the fourth special stage on the Panoramastrasse in Pößnitz. According to the organizers, the driver and his co-driver lost control of the rally car. The race organizers called in a crane to rescue the car and its occupants.

Von Thurn und Taxis, who won the ADAC GT Masters Championship in 2010, was in third place in the overall standings until the accident with his co-driver. His mother, Gloria von Thurn und Taxis (66), told the Bavarian media group that her son "thankfully did not require surgery".