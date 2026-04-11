Prince Harry is reportedly facing a lawsuit. (archive picture) Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

Prince Harry is at the center of a defamation lawsuit brought by his former charity Sentebale. A dispute already arose last year. The Duke of Sussex rejects the allegations.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The charity Sentebale filed a defamation suit against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer in March, accusing them of a coordinated negative media campaign.

Harry and Dyer firmly reject the allegations and criticize that donations are being used for legal action against former supporters.

The background to this is an internal power conflict in which there were mutual accusations of bullying. Show more

Prince Harry (45) is facing a lawsuit from a charity organization he co-founded. According to several British media outlets, court documents show that the charity Sentebale filed a defamation suit against Harry and a former trustee of the organization, Mark Dyer, in March.

There had been a "coordinated, negative media campaign" since March 2025 that had damaged the organization's reputation, according to a statement from Sentebale's board and management confirming the lawsuit. "The case was brought against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, who were identified by evidence as the masterminds of this negative media campaign," the allegations said. This has caused a "torrent of cyberbullying" against the organization and its leadership.

"Insulting and damaging"

Prince Harry and Dyer would "categorically" reject these offensive and damaging allegations, the "New York Times" and "Variety " quoted from a statement by their spokesperson team. It is "extraordinary" that charity funds are now being used for legal action against the very people who set up the organization and have long supported it, instead of giving the money to the groups for which the charity was founded, it continued.

Together with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Harry left the organization as patron in March 2025 after a dispute over leadership. Sentebale primarily supports Aids orphans in Lesotho and Botswana; the two princes founded the organization in 2006 in memory of their deceased mothers.

Mutual accusations

The background to the dispute is mutual accusations - with the chairwoman of the organization, Sophie Chandauka, on the one hand and Prince Harry on the other. Chandauka, who is still in office, accused the royal of bullying, for example. She also said that Harry's departure from the inner circle of the British royal family was the reason for an exodus of donors. The Prince rejected the accusations.

Months later, an investigation by the British regulator found no evidence of "systematic bullying" or harassment within the organization and no signs of Harry overstepping his authority. However, the authority criticized all parties for the public nature of the dispute.

Harry and his wife Meghan (44) broke away from their royal duties in 2020 and the two now live in the USA with their two children Archie (6) and Lilibet (4). The relationship with the royal family is considered to be broken.