The stepson of a former nanny of William (left) and Harry has reportedly been killed in the attack in New Orleans. (archive picture) Bild: Martin Meissner/AP/dpa

Sad news for Prince William: the stepson of his former nanny has been killed in the New Year's Day terrorist attack in New Orleans.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Britain's Prince William has expressed his horror at the death of his former nanny's stepson.

Britain's Prince William has expressed his horror at the death of his former nanny's stepson in the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year's Day. London police confirmed on Saturday that 31-year-old Edward P. from the west of the British capital was among the victims of Wednesday's attack. William said on social media that he and his wife Kate were saddened by the death of his nanny's stepson. He expressed his sympathy to the relatives and all the other victims.

Edward P. was the son of the nanny William and his brother, Prince Harry, had from 1993 to 1999. The nanny at the time was often photographed with William's mother, Princess Diana.

Condolences also from King Charles III.

According to reports in the British media, King Charles III was also saddened by the news of his stepson's death. He has sent his condolences to the family.

According to the authorities, 14 people died in the attack on Wednesday and 30 were injured. The attacker is said to be a former US military officer who had announced his violent act on Facebook and expressed his support for the Islamic State terrorist group. The perpetrator drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people. He was shot dead at the scene during a firefight with police.