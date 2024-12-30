On Christmas Day, the royal family came together for the annual service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.
The protocol also includes the traditional walk through a line of royal fans. And they were not disappointed this year: King Charles (76), Prince William (42), Princess Kate (42) and other family members were busy shaking hands and having a little chat here and there.
The Princess took time for a selfie
William and Kate's three children were also there. Princess Charlotte (9) in particular seemed to have a lot of fun, as reported by "Hello" magazine. Instead of just greeting politely and accepting presents, she took time for a selfie with a fan. Actually an absolute no-go in royal circles.
The informal manner of Charlotte, who wore a blue coat dress with tartan embroidery, reminded many of her late grandmother Lady Diana. Prince William's mother was also known for having no fear of contact with royal fans.