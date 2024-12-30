Princess Charlotte (9) in front of St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day. X

Princess Charlotte causes a stir: During the traditional Christmas walk, the 9-year-old broke royal protocol. Instead of just greeting politely, she took a selfie with a fan.

Lea Oetiker

Every year on Christmas Day, the royal family comes together for the annual service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

Prince William and Princess Kate's three children were also there.

Their 9-year-old daughter Charlotte in particular caused quite a stir. The reason: a selfie. Show more

The protocol also includes the traditional walk through a line of royal fans. And they were not disappointed this year: King Charles (76), Prince William (42), Princess Kate (42) and other family members were busy shaking hands and having a little chat here and there.

The Princess took time for a selfie

William and Kate's three children were also there. Princess Charlotte (9) in particular seemed to have a lot of fun, as reported by "Hello" magazine. Instead of just greeting politely and accepting presents, she took time for a selfie with a fan. Actually an absolute no-go in royal circles.

Princess Charlotte posing for a selfie with members of the public. I love her! 🥹😍📸 pic.twitter.com/MNN1VpDY5c — anna (@tokkianami) December 25, 2024

The informal manner of Charlotte, who wore a blue coat dress with tartan embroidery, reminded many of her late grandmother Lady Diana. Prince William's mother was also known for having no fear of contact with royal fans.