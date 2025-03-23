  1. Residential Customers
At the ice rink in Heerenveen Princess Margriet falls on ice rink and breaks her arm

dpa

23.3.2025 - 17:04

A serious fall: King Willem-Alexander's aunt was taking part in a charity event.
Dutch Princess Margriet fell while ice skating and broke her upper arm. The King's aunt was taking part in a charity event.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Dutch Princess Margriet has broken her arm while ice skating.
  • She was taken to hospital for a check-up.
  • The aunt of King Willem-Alexander was taking part in a charity event.
Show more

Dutch Princess Margriet (82) fell while ice skating on Sunday and broke her upper arm. She was taken to hospital for a check-up, as reported by the Dutch news agency ANP. The broken bone was diagnosed there.

King Willem-Alexander's aunt had been taking part in a charity event at the ice rink in Heerenveen in Friesland.

Princess was "well responsive"

The princess was wearing a helmet and was "well responsive", as ANP wrote. Her son Bernhard was quickly on the scene, according to the report.

At the event, donations were collected for a foundation for research into lymphatic cancer. Prince Bernhard is chairman of the foundation.