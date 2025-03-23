Dutch Princess Margriet (82) fell while ice skating on Sunday and broke her upper arm. She was taken to hospital for a check-up, as reported by the Dutch news agency ANP. The broken bone was diagnosed there.
King Willem-Alexander's aunt had been taking part in a charity event at the ice rink in Heerenveen in Friesland.
Princess was "well responsive"
The princess was wearing a helmet and was "well responsive", as ANP wrote. Her son Bernhard was quickly on the scene, according to the report.
At the event, donations were collected for a foundation for research into lymphatic cancer. Prince Bernhard is chairman of the foundation.