A serious fall: King Willem-Alexander's aunt was taking part in a charity event. dpa

Dutch Princess Margriet (82) fell while ice skating on Sunday and broke her upper arm. She was taken to hospital for a check-up, as reported by the Dutch news agency ANP. The broken bone was diagnosed there.

King Willem-Alexander's aunt had been taking part in a charity event at the ice rink in Heerenveen in Friesland.

Princess was "well responsive"

The princess was wearing a helmet and was "well responsive", as ANP wrote. Her son Bernhard was quickly on the scene, according to the report.

At the event, donations were collected for a foundation for research into lymphatic cancer. Prince Bernhard is chairman of the foundation.