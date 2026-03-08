The teacher is alleged to have arbitrarily changed school vacations during her term of office in order to go on private cruises. Clara Margais/dpa

A principal on the Isle of Wight has made her own rules: she is alleged to have changed school vacations for private cruises and misappropriated school funds.

Lea Oetiker

On the British Isle of Wight, the case of a former principal is causing a stir: The teacher is alleged to have arbitrarily rescheduled school vacations during her term of office in order to go on private cruises. She is also accused of using school funds for private purposes.

As reported by the local newspaper "Isle of Wight County Press", the woman used a school car for family trips between 2021 and 2024 and used school funds to buy camping equipment, a karaoke system and at least one television. The benefit for the school remained unclear.

Disciplinary proceedings had already been initiated against the principal in March 2024. She had admitted dishonesty and a lack of professional integrity in a statement.

It is currently unclear whether she will ever be allowed to work as a principal again. In the worst case scenario, she could be banned from the profession under British law.