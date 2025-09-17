Despite transferPrincipal of two grammar schools has not come to work for 5 years
Sven Ziegler
17.9.2025
A high school principal in Emmerich, Germany, has been on sick leave since 2019 - and never showed up even after being transferred to a second high school. There was also a similar case in Switzerland recently.
17.09.2025, 18:22
Sven Ziegler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
The principal of Willibrord-Gymnasium in Emmerich has been absent for five years due to illness.
He was transferred to a second secondary school 18 months ago, but did not appear there either.
Since then, both schools have only had temporary heads.
A head teacher from the German town of Emmerich is causing controversy in North Rhine-Westphalia: He has been on sick leave since 2019 - and has not appeared at his school. Even a subsequent secondment to Andreas-Vesalius-Gymnasium in Wesel brought no change. The "Rheinische Post" reports that the 60-year-old has still not turned up there.
The situation has significant consequences for the schools affected. Both the Willibrord-Gymnasium in Emmerich and the Andreas-Vesalius-Gymnasium in Wesel have only had temporary head teachers for years. As long as the head teacher on sick leave formally fills the posts, they cannot be re-advertised.
It is unclear how long he will be absent. According to well-informed circles, he could stay away until he retires. However, the district government assures that both schools will be run in a "stable and reliable manner" despite the unusual personnel situation.