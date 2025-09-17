A principal has not turned up for over 5 years. (symbolic image) Bild: IMAGO/Westend61

A high school principal in Emmerich, Germany, has been on sick leave since 2019 - and never showed up even after being transferred to a second high school. There was also a similar case in Switzerland recently.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The principal of Willibrord-Gymnasium in Emmerich has been absent for five years due to illness.

He was transferred to a second secondary school 18 months ago, but did not appear there either.

Since then, both schools have only had temporary heads. Show more

A head teacher from the German town of Emmerich is causing controversy in North Rhine-Westphalia: He has been on sick leave since 2019 - and has not appeared at his school. Even a subsequent secondment to Andreas-Vesalius-Gymnasium in Wesel brought no change. The "Rheinische Post" reports that the 60-year-old has still not turned up there.

The Düsseldorf district government speaks of a "special and complex case". In contrast to the case of a teacher in Duisburg, who has not taught for 15 years on sick leave with a full salary, the principal has had several medical examinations. The aim of the transfer was to facilitate reintegration by moving the teacher closer to home.

Significant consequences for the school

The situation has significant consequences for the schools affected. Both the Willibrord-Gymnasium in Emmerich and the Andreas-Vesalius-Gymnasium in Wesel have only had temporary head teachers for years. As long as the head teacher on sick leave formally fills the posts, they cannot be re-advertised.

It is unclear how long he will be absent. According to well-informed circles, he could stay away until he retires. However, the district government assures that both schools will be run in a "stable and reliable manner" despite the unusual personnel situation.

There was also a similar case in Switzerland recently. A former teacher in Dübendorf ZH received a salary for 20 months even though she was no longer employed. When the town demanded the money back, she went through all instances - unsuccessfully.