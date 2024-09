The man was arrested without resistance. (symbolic picture) sda

A man escaped from prison in Germany on Monday. He chose his parents' closet as his hiding place.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, a man escaped from prison in Germany.

He chose his parents' closet as his hiding place. Show more

An escaped prisoner in North Rhine-Westphalia hid from the police in a closet. The 37-year-old escaped from his prison on Monday, as the police in Unna (Germany) announced on Tuesday. While searching for the 37-year-old, officers found him in his parents' apartment in Unna - hidden in the piece of furniture.

He was arrested without resistance. The officers took him back to prison, where he has to serve a sentence until 2027.