A 38-year-old man has been convicted of killing his wife in the German town of Stendal. Bild: dpa

A visit to her imprisoned husband in the "love cell" ends fatally for a 35-year-old woman in Germany. What happened in the visiting room? Now there has been a verdict in the case.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An inmate who killed his wife in the "love cell" in prison has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

He had killed his wife in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt when she had just visited him in prison.

The court contradicted the man's account, stating that it was an accident. Show more

She was visiting her husband in prison - and died there: In the trial against a prisoner who killed his wife in the so-called "love cell", a court in Stendal, Germany, has now handed down a long prison sentence.

The 38-year-old German was sentenced to a total of ten years in prison for manslaughter. The court considered it proven that he killed his wife during an argument while she was visiting him in prison.

38-year-old spoke of sex accident

The crime took place at the beginning of April 2025 in Burg Prison, the largest and most modern prison in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. In the "love cell", equipped with a sofa, kitchenette and shower, prisoners can spend several hours unsupervised with their partner or family members.

The 35-year-old woman was found dead in one of these love cells. A post-mortem examination revealed that she died as a result of "violence to the neck".

According to the family's lawyer, the inmate had stated that he had been under the influence of drugs during the visit. It was therefore an accident during sex. He had strangled the woman during the act to increase pleasure and had lost control by taking "chemical cannabinoids". The man's statements took place in camera.

At the beginning of the trial, a female prison officer had also described that during visiting hours, a call had been received in the duty room via the call system installed in the long-term visiting cell and only "sex moans" from a woman had been heard. According to the witness, no one in the cell said anything when she asked.

Woman cannot be resuscitated

Later - at the end of visiting hours - a colleague found the dead woman in the room and called for help, the witness said. Resuscitation measures were carried out until the medical staff arrived. Before the visit, the prisoner's wife had appeared normal to her, the prison officer emphasized. "She was definitely looking forward to the visit."

How the crime ultimately took place remained unclear, even for those involved in the trial. "We don't know," said the lawyer for the joint plaintiff. There are no surveillance cameras in the visiting room.

However, the court did not believe it was a sex accident. Although the 38-year-old had taken the drugs, he had not lost his "ability to control" as a result, said the presiding judge.

The court considered an argument with his wife to be much more likely, which was also confirmed by witnesses. This was about the actual date of the man's release, about which the prisoner had repeatedly lied to his wife. The fatal strangulation attack is said to have occurred in the course of the argument. The verdict is not yet final.

Relationship is said to have been largely harmonious

The family had praised the relationship during the trial. It had been mostly harmonious, explained the family's lawyer. The two had married in prison in 2021 so that she could have more extensive visiting rights as a wife. However, the lawyer added that family members also described him as manipulative. "He was by no means stupid."

When asked, the family's lawyer explained that the inmate had originally been convicted of fraud. Because he had violated parole conditions, he is said to have been transferred to Burg. Ultimately, he had to spend a further six months in the prison.

After the incident at the beginning of April, the prison management initially suspended all planned long-term visits. Around six months later, in October, they were once again possible in the rooms regularly designated for this purpose, according to the Ministry of Justice in Magdeburg. In the meantime, the prison's internal concept for granting long-term visits has been revised.