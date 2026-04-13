According to reports, Fatou the gorilla lady came to the zoo in the German capital back in 1959. Keystone

Gorilla Fatou received a delicious surprise at Berlin Zoo to mark her 69th birthday. In addition to a bamboo bouquet, she received a basket filled with tasty treats such as lettuce, tomatoes and broccoli. According to the zoo, Fatou is the oldest gorilla in the world.

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"She is celebrating her 69th birthday today. That is very unusual for a gorilla," said zookeeper Christian Aust. In the wild, animals can live between 35 and 45 years.

According to the information, the lady gorilla came to the zoo in the German capital back in 1959. The exact date of her birth is unknown - the zoo has celebrated her birthday on April 13 for several years.

"Fatou is a very sociable animal," said curator Jennifer Hahn. According to her, she is getting calmer and calmer with age. The lady monkey's health is being closely monitored. "She has osteoarthritis, she can no longer fully extend her joints, so she can no longer fully stretch her legs and arms," said Hahn. Nevertheless, Fatou is able to move around well.

The senior lives away from the group in her own facility. Fruit is no longer on Fatou's menu due to its high sugar content. As she no longer has any teeth, some of her food is cooked. But she eats well and "lives her life a little more comfortably and slowly", says Hahn. And even though she doesn't eat as much as she used to, she still climbs a little.

Gorillas are the heaviest and largest ape species. In the wild, they are considered to be threatened with extinction, mainly due to the destruction of their natural habitat through deforestation and mining as well as illegal hunting.