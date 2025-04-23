According to the government, the USA is negotiating with many countries in the trade conflict. They are in daily contact with China, says President Trump. He also names a new deadline.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has announced a deadline in the international trade conflict.

He wants to impose tariffs in the next two to three weeks if he sees no progress in the talks.

This could also apply to China, said the US President.

However, there may be a special agreement for China.

Trump escalated the trade conflict at the beginning of April by imposing special tariffs on numerous countries. Show more

US President Donald Trump has announced a deadline in the international trade conflict. He wants to impose tariffs in the next two to three weeks if he sees no progress in the talks. "If we don't have an agreement with a company or a country, we will impose the tariff," said Trump at the signing of several decrees on the education system in Washington. That will happen in the next few weeks, he explained. This could also apply to China, said the US President. However, there may be a special agreement for China.

According to Trump, the USA and China are in daily contact. When asked by a journalist whether there was any direct contact with China in the trade conflict, Trump replied: "Yes, of course."

Proposals from more than 100 countries

The previous day, Trump had announced that he wanted to be nice to China. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt explained at a press conference that the USA was making progress with regard to a possible trade agreement with China.

There are now 18 proposals from more than 100 countries seeking an agreement with the United States, and the president and the administration are laying the groundwork for an agreement with China, Leavitt said.

US President Donald Trump announced special tariffs against numerous countries at the beginning of April. (theme image) Image: Keystone

Trump escalated the trade conflict at the beginning of April by imposing special tariffs on numerous countries. He later ordered a 90-day pause in the surcharges. For imports from Switzerland, tariffs of over 30 percent were planned in the meantime. Only products from China are still subject to special tariffs of up to 145 percent. In return, Beijing imposed tariffs of 125 percent on goods from the USA.