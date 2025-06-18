Trump is "bloated and overweight": The satirical video from Ireland put words in the mouth of the star news anchor. whispersnews

A supposedly North Korean propaganda video about Donald Trump's military parade goes viral - and hits the mark with sharp satire. However, it is not Pyongyang that is behind the clip, but an Irish satire website.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video is causing a stir on Instagram: it allegedly shows North Korean state television reporting on a military parade by Donald Trump.

The speaker mocks Trump's appearance and the political climate in the USA.

But the video is not real - it is well-made satire. Show more

An alleged North Korean news report about a military parade by Donald Trump is currently causing a stir online. The video was published on Monday by the Instagram account whispersnews and has been liked over 30,000 times.

It shows a North Korean-style newsreader lashing out against the USA in a voice heavy with meaning. An English-speaking voice puts words into her mouth, according to which Trump's military parade at the weekend was a "vain and boastful display of waning military might".

Trump himself is described as "old, confused and tired" while sitting "next to an expensive prostitute and a drunken TV host" - apparently referring to First Lady Melania Trump and an unspecified talk show host.

In another side blow, Trump is said to look "bloated and overweight" - especially at a time when many Americans are struggling to eat every day. Such comments about the appearance of a head of state are reminiscent of Western reports about Kim Jong-un, in which his weight is occasionally discussed.

Well-made satire

The text continues to escalate: Trump's supporters had shot an opposition politician, elsewhere a demonstrator had been shot and another had almost been run over by a Trump supporter.

The allusion refers to several real-life incidents in the USA in which Trump's political opponents have been attacked - threats and violence against election workers, politicians and journalists have increased recently. The video paints a bleak picture of an authoritarian state that uses violence against dissenters.

Many Instagram users were enthusiastic: "Beaten up by North Korea - wonderful!" commented one. Another wrote: "You know you've really messed up when even North Korea accuses you of political intolerance." At the same time, some users were unsettled: "The worst part? I really can't tell if this is real or not."

Spokesperson is retired

In fact, this is not genuine North Korean state television. The video comes from the Irish satire platform Waterford Whispers News, which is known for its exaggerated contributions and is often compared to its US counterpart The Onion. Their clips are often mistaken for real news - as in this case.

However, the speaker in the video is real: Ri Chun-hee was the media face of the North Korean regime for decades. She is now 81 years old and has been retired for over a decade.

She only appears occasionally for special events in connection with the Kim family. However, there is no reference to a report on Trump's parade in TV archives - so it is clearly a fake. A well-made one, though.

Video on the topic