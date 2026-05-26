Solovyov at the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2025. KEYSTONE

Vladimir Solovyov once again threatens Berlin, London and Copenhagen with destruction in his program on "Rossiya 1". Russia is fighting against the whole of Europe in Ukraine, his colleague Margarita Simonjan seconds. Together they invoke the fight against the rest of the continent.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his TV show, the namesake of "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" rants about American tech bros, but above all about Europe. He is particularly fond of the Danes.

Propagandist Margarita Simonjan quotes the Bible, compares Western cities to Sodom and Gomorrah, indulges in pathos and says that Russia is at war with the whole of Europe.

Berlin, London and Copenhagen are threatened with extinction. Show more

"I always hear the same things," says the host of the program "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" on the Russian channel "Rossiya 1": "When will we tear this scum to pieces? When will we take revenge? How much longer are we going to put up with this?"

It is no wonder that the 62-year-old is so angry in his latest show: the war could be going better. Ukraine seems to have regained the initiative recently and is currently ahead in the arms race, which is having a devastating effect on the supply of Moscow's armed forces.

"What happened in Starobilsk was certainly no accident," continues Solovyov. The Russian-occupied city is located in Luhansk Oblast, around 70 kilometers from the border with Russia, and came under massive aerial attack on the night of 21-22 May.

Ukrainian forces struck Russian troop quarters in Starobilsk, Luhansk region, housed in a former Shevchenko University building. Russian media report 35 casualties with up to 18 people possibly trapped under rubble.



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 22. Mai 2026 um 13:34

According to the Ukrainian armed forces, a headquarters of the Rubicon drone unit was the target. Russian media , however, claim that civilian facilities were hit and that 21 people were killed and 42 injured.

Solovyov and the tech bros

For Solovyov, the attack shows pure evil: "People ask me: 'Why are they doing this?", reports Vladimir Putin's friend - and completely ignores the massive Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine. "Epstein Island is reaping its bloody harvest. Because every satanic cult is built on blood sacrifice," is apparently his answer.

Crossed arms? Typical stance: Vladimir Solovyov. YouTube/Russian Media Monitor

However, the target was not Volodymyr Zelenskyi, whom Solovyov calls a "narco-leader" who is "not even" Ukrainian. He uses the Russian image of a coke-snorting Nazi who rules in Kiev, but who is in fact "meaningless". "Who determined where these blows hit? Who did it?" asks Solovyov.

As always, the presenter is not at a loss for answers. Alex Karp is to blame, the boss of the data company Palantir, which is currently establishing an AI system in Kiev's armed forces. Tech billionaires Peter Thiel and Elon Musk are also to blame: the latter has cut off Starlink access to the Russians.

"Who needs a world in which Russia doesn't exist?"

But Solovyov also has a bone to pick with Europe. "They only want one thing: for us to be destroyed. For them, we are sub-humans," the presenter declares with his arms crossed - using the term coined by the Nazis in German.

And although Adolf Hitler also invaded the neighboring country to the north, Solovyov lumps it together with the Nazis: "The Danes and the other scum" should be ashamed of themselves, rumbles the Order of Honor recipient: "I want them to see the face of this creature. This is not a human being, this is a demon, a Danish demon."

❗️🇩🇰Denmark has officially allowed 🇺🇦Ukraine to build a military factory on its territory. The new facility will appear in the town of Vojens in the south of the country, where the Ukrainian company Fire Point will construct a plant for the production of rocket fuel.



[image or embed] — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@militarynewsua.bsky.social) 2. Dezember 2025 um 22:55

Solovyov has apparently broken with Copenhagen: "We won't feel anything if Denmark disappears." He loves Europe and America, says the figurehead of Russian propaganda - "but for me there is no choice: who needs a world in which Russia does not exist?"

Simonjan's pathos: "Arise, mighty country"

The presenter doesn't like it when people tell him: "Not all Danes think like that. Not all Ukrainians support it. Not all Germans, not all English, not all Swedes." That doesn't apply to Solovyov: "They're not even ashamed. Are there enough righteous people among them to keep these cities standing? Where are they? Where are their voices?"

How Denmark 🇩🇰 Found the Fastest Way to Arm Ukraine: The Danish Model ⚓️ I’ve always been a big fan of Danish models. 😉 Ser godt ud! united24media.com/wo... 9/10



[image or embed] — SaltyDogFella ⚓️ (@saltydogfella.bsky.social) 26. Mai 2026 um 05:36

Among the seven guests on the political TV show is Margarita Simonjan, who recalls the Bible and the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, where, according to the Old Testament, there were no righteous people left. Just as God punishes in history, Vladimir Putin is apparently supposed to do the same.

"Rise up, mighty country, rise up for a fight to the death against the dark, fascist forces, against the accursed horde," the journalist waxes poetic. "Let the noble anger swell like a wave. The people's war is coming, a holy war."

War against the whole of Europe

The 46-year-old gives an insight into her world view: "I never tire of reminding us that the war in Ukraine ended on February 28, 2022, six days after the start of the special military operation. It really was a small operation - like Georgia," she says, referring to the 2008 Caucasian War, which lasted just nine days.

Margarita Simonjan appeals to Russian national sentiment. YouTube/Russian Media Monitor

On February 28, Kiev was ready to give up - "under any conditions". But then "came a red dog with a Russian name: Boris [Johnson]", Simonajan spins the story further: the former British prime minister had assured Ukraine that Europe stood behind those under attack.

Simonjan concludes: "In the fifth year, we are fighting against the whole of Europe. That's why it's a pretty holy war and why 'Arise, mighty land' is quite fitting." The mother of four compares Russia's current situation with that of the Second World War.

"Escalation is inevitable"

Back then, too, "a few surprises" were prepared in neighboring countries - and just like the fascists in the past, the Europeans are trying to get Japan on board today in order to conjure up the danger of a second front in the Far East.

Today, the Europeans are once again planning "surprises" - for example with Armenia, which is striving to join the EU. "There is only one thing we can believe: Whoever is stronger is right. What conclusion should we draw from this? The conclusion is that we must become stronger. Escalation is inevitable."

In 1941, before Hitler's invasion, Josef Stalin had not thought about conquering Berlin, Simonjan said. "He was preoccupied with domestic problems," says the journalist, which is a rather euphemistic view of the dictator's bloody purges.

Berlin, London and Copenhagen defenceless

Now the comparison to today: "I'm sure that we weren't planning to take Kiev in February 2022 either, but it may end differently than in 1945 [when Berlin was liberated]."

"I think the way the war is going now, we wouldn't take Berlin," replies Solovyov, "but we could destroy it. There's no point in taking it." Western military experts are aware that "neither Berlin nor London nor Copenhagen are in a position to defend themselves".

This is also evident in Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, Simonjan agrees. "That doesn't work." Solovyov concludes: "Europe understands exactly what's going on, that's why they're watching so closely. There is no chance. The only question is our determination. And our determination is growing."