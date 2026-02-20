The Zorro Ranch of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Image from July 8, 2019) Image: Keystone/KRQE via AP

Following the release of countless Epstein files by the US Department of Justice, the public prosecutor's office in New Mexico is now speaking out. What is it about?

DPA dpa

No time? blue New summarizes for you The New Mexico Attorney General's Office wants to reopen criminal investigations into possible illegal activities on a ranch owned by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an anonymous email included in the Epstein Files released in late January, the author alleges that two girls were killed at the ranch and their bodies hidden at the direction of Jeffrey Epstein. Show more

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office wants to reopen criminal investigations into possible illegal activities on a ranch owned by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These were originally closed in 2019 at the request of the Southern District Attorney's Office in New York.

A spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Justice said: "The revelations in the previously sealed FBI files warrant further investigation." The agency would request access to the unredacted files and proceed with the "collection and preservation of all relevant evidence still available".

This came a day after Raúl Torrez, the state's attorney general, announced that he was investigating allegations that two bodies had been buried at the ranch.

We are taking a broad and comprehensive look at Zorro Ranch–related matters and working alongside the truth commission and law enforcement partners. We will follow the facts and keep the public informed. pic.twitter.com/FXoCKBZGeG — New Mexico Department of Justice (@NewMexicoDOJ) February 19, 2026

At the center of the investigation is the 3,000-acre "Zorro Ranch", which Epstein bought from former New Mexico Governor Bruce King in 1993.

Anonymous email with reference to corpses

According to media reports, sexual abuse and human trafficking took place there. Time magazine recently reported on numerous allegations in connection with the ranch, which are said to be found in the Epstein files.

The allegations surfaced in an email from someone claiming to be a former employee of the ranch. The anonymous email is included in the 3.5 million documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act on Jan. 30.

The person, whose name was redacted by the Justice Department, sent an email in November 2019 - several months after Epstein's death in a New York prison - to Eddy Aragon, a conservative talk show host and former Albuquerque mayoral candidate. The author of the email claims that two "foreign girls" died by strangulation during "rough fetish sex" and were later buried on "Jeffrey and Madam G.'s orders," the Times of London reported.

"Madam G." could refer to Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein's confidante and accomplice was convicted in 2021 of aiding and abetting Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls and is serving a 20-year prison sentence. So far, there is no evidence for the allegations made in the email.