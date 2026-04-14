The mayor of Crans-Montana VS, Nicolas Féraud, on Monday in Sion. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Cyril Zingaro

The investigation into the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS continues. Nicolas Féraud, the mayor of Crans-Montana, who was questioned as a defendant on Monday, provoked mixed reactions after his almost eleven-hour hearing in connection with the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mayor of Crans-Montana VS, Nicolas Féraud, was heard by the public prosecutor's office for the first time on Monday in connection with the fire disaster on January 1st.

The investigations are intended to clarify who is responsible for the omissions, after apparently no checks were carried out for years.

Since March 5, Féraud has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, negligent bodily harm and negligent arson.

Féraud was unable to convince the majority of the private plaintiffs' lawyers present.

The fire in Crans-Montana on 1 January claimed the lives of 41 people and injured 115, including 38 who are still hospitalized. Show more

The mayor of Crans-Montana VS, Nicolas Féraud, was heard by the public prosecutor's office for the first time on Monday in connection with the fire disaster on January 1st. The FDP politician did not speak to the media afterwards.

His lawyer Christian Delaloye answered the questions of the last media present at 10.30 p.m. in front of the Energypolis campus in Sion - after around 90 minutes in which his client had reviewed the minutes of the hearing. Féraud dodged questions and cameras.

"It was quite a stressful ordeal for him with this hearing lasting almost eleven hours. He is very tired. But my client is relieved that he was able to explain himself and correct certain false information that has been spread recently," said Delaloye.

Jobs approved

The lawyer continued: "Whenever the security officers requested additional staff, the municipal council approved the corresponding posts until 2022. From this point onwards, no more such requests were made. The investigation will clarify whether the staffing was sufficient or not."

"Mr. Féraud was able to explain his personal situation and talk about the threats he was subjected to. He was thus able to express some distress in connection with this disaster on January 1," added his lawyer.

A cooperative man

Christian Delaloye is expecting a second hearing for his client - and he is not alone in this. "I still have at least 300 questions to ask him," said Romain Jordan, Geneva-based lawyer for several victims' families, after the hearing.

"The mayor answered all the questions, more or less in detail, but overall you can say that he was cooperative," explained Antonio Bana, one of the lawyers for the Italian families. "In particular, he explained the municipal structures at the time of the inspections and gave his view on their absence since 2019."

Between sincerity and evasion

However, Féraud was unable to convince the majority of the private plaintiffs' lawyers present: "He slalomed several times on certain questions," said Robert Assael metaphorically.

"This hearing was like a very, very long road," said Gilles-Antoine Hofstetter. "The road to the truth is still long, that's my impression. Mr. Féraud showed moments of sincerity, but at times also gave the impression of evasion."

Relief among the families

"Personally, I am grateful to Mr. Féraud for answering the questions," said Romain Jordan. "This allowed us to make progress on certain points. However, the same observation remains as at the beginning of the hearing: so many mistakes, negligence and lack of diligence were committed. A culture of vagueness has been established, a culture based on the motto: it's no big deal if this or that is not checked - and in the end it leads to a tragedy."

Before the hearing, Valais lawyer Sébastien Fanti told Keystone-SDA that it had taken more than three months for Féraud to be questioned as an accused. "For the families, the key word is: finally."

Last hearing on Wednesday

A few days after the fire, the municipality admitted that the bar had not been inspected since 2019. In an interview with Keystone-SDA at the end of January, Féraud made his first mea culpa. "I will take responsibility if I am charged", he said at the time.

Since March 5, the resident of the Haut-Plateau has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, involuntary bodily harm and involuntary arson. He was questioned as part of the third series of interviews by the public prosecutor's team in charge of the case. The former municipal councillor of Crans-Montana, responsible for public safety (2021-2024), is due to be questioned on Wednesday as part of a second hearing this week.

Criminal complaint filed

A criminal complaint was also filed against Féraud by a family of victims on 26 January. The 50-year-old is accused of negligent bodily harm, endangering the lives of others with contingent intent, negligent arson and several breaches of legal duties and responsibilities under municipal law, in particular the law on protection against fire and natural hazards.

The fire in Crans-Montana on 1 January claimed the lives of 41 people and injured 115, including 38 who are still hospitalized.