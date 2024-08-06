Following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh, one of the protest leaders is calling on Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead an interim government.

Now the student leaders of the protests are calling for Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus to lead an interim government.

He is to remain in power until new elections are announced.

According to media reports, Yunus is ready for the role of head of government.

Bangladesh is facing uncertain times following the resignation of long-serving and increasingly autocratic Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to observers, power in the country with the second largest textile industry in the world currently lies with the army. Parliament has been dissolved.

And according to student leader Nahid Islam, the demonstrators want Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus to lead an interim government. It should remain in power until new elections are announced. It is unclear when this will happen. BBC Bangla quoted a spokeswoman for Yunus as saying that the Nobel laureate is ready for this role.

Protesters in Bangladesh call on Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead an interim government. Photo: Rajib Dhar/AP/dpa/Keystone

Expert: Good chances for Yunus

"Yunus is seen by the students as an independent man who can best represent the interests of the people," Bangladesh expert Thomas Kean from the non-governmental Crisis Group told the German Press Agency. Yunus and his Grameen Bank were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for helping many people escape poverty with small loans.

According to Kean, there is a good chance that the military will listen to the students. They have greater legitimacy than the parties, which are seen as part of an old political system. And according to him, the military itself shows little interest in retaining power.

Relative calm after violence

After weeks of demonstrations, which reached a climax on Monday with the storming of the palace of head of government Hasina and her flight abroad, the situation on the streets of the capital Dhaka was mostly calm in the morning. A curfew imposed by Hasina was lifted again. However, there were only a few people on the streets - partly out of concern that clashes could break out again.

According to reports, there was further violence the night before. More than a hundred people were killed across the country, local media reported, citing local authorities and others. Most of the victims were said to be Hasina's supporters.

According to reports, protesters also stormed and looted houses belonging to members of Hasina's Awami League party.

Ex-prime minister released from house arrest

Hasina has been head of government for the past 15 years without interruption. Human rights organizations accused her of targeting critics. Thousands were arrested. "One reason for the broad support for the protest movement is the fact that the country has not seen elections with real competition for 15 years," explained expert Kean.

The current crisis is an opportunity to lead the country back towards real democracy. He also hopes for reforms.

Meanwhile, the office of President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced that Hasina's former head of government and political rival, Khaleda Zia, had been released after years under house arrest - just days before her 79th birthday. She was initially jailed in 2018 following allegations of embezzling funds intended for orphans.

She was later placed under house arrest. It was also announced that demonstrators arrested in the course of the protests would be released. According to local media reports, more than ten thousand people have been arrested in recent weeks.

During the protests since July, students had initially criticized the planned reintroduction of a controversial quota system for jobs in the public sector, which was later reversed by the Supreme Court. But the unrest also spread after that.

More and more sections of the population demanded Hasina's resignation. The head of government tried to put down the protests with all possible force. She ordered curfews, temporarily blocked the internet and sent police and army across the country. According to local media reports, more than 300 people were killed in clashes with demonstrators.

"Hasina sealed her fate when she decided to respond to the protests with brutality and arrogance instead of engaging in serious dialog with the protest leaders," said Crisis Group expert Kean.

