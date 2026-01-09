Massive protests against the state leadership had already taken place in Iran's capital on Thursday. Archivbild: Uncredited/UGC/AP/dpa

Street protests are taking place for the second day in a row in the Iranian metropolises of Tehran and Mashhad. Videos widely shared on social media showed crowds gathering in central squares.



No time? blue News summarizes for you The mass protests in Iran continue to grow.

Students in the capital Tehran reported a tense security situation. Protests are also being reported from other Iranian cities.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Ayatollah Khamenei threatened US President Donald Trump in a speech broadcast on state television. Show more

The footage could not initially be independently verified. The exact extent of the demonstrations was also initially unclear. Due to the nationwide internet blackout, only a few recordings were leaked. The population has been cut off from the rest of the world for more than 24 hours.

Chaos in Tehran. Highways are fully blocked by protestors. Clashes between protestors and Iranian regime forces are ongoing for several hours already.

In a video released by activists, crowds of people can be seen in the north-western Tehran district of Saadat Abad. A voice in the background reports that a mosque has been set on fire. The footage shows fires and chaotic scenes on the streets. "Death to the dictator", shouts the crowd in another part of the video.

Security forces with assault rifles

Students in the capital Tehran reported a tense security situation. According to the student newsletter "Amirkabir", special security units with Kalashnikov assault rifles were posted every ten meters on a main road. There was great concern about an escalation of violence.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Tehran, Aliresa Sakani, reported on the extent of the unrest last night. According to him, more than 50 banks and several state institutions were set on fire during the unrest. "More than 30 mosques went up in flames," he said in a video distributed by the Mehr news agency.

Tehran tonight: Over 100,000 people have filled just a few kilometers of Andarzgoo Street. A protester on video says, “They opened fire, and people are going right back at them.”



In Shiraz, protesters control several streets near Darvazeh Saadi and have blocked the path of… pic.twitter.com/W0JR4veXdz — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 9, 2026

Several videos showed protesters in the central Iranian city of Isfahan setting fire to the entrance to the regional studio of state television. Other recordings also showed burning government buildings: In Shasand, the capital of the central Iranian province of Markasi, the governor's office was in flames.

Leadership in Tehran refuses to back down

The leadership in Tehran will not back down despite the wave of protests in Iran: The Islamic Republic will not capitulate to "saboteurs", said spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the USA and Israel of directly influencing the protest movement, which has been growing for days.

The protests in Iran have been going on for almost two weeks now. They were sparked by anger over the high cost of living and the poor economic situation. Since the wave of protests began on December 28, there have been demonstrations in at least 50 towns and cities, mainly in the west of the country.

Hamedan has joined the protests once again. Large crowds are on the streets, waving the pre-revolutionary Pahlavi-era flag of Iran and setting up barricades.

According to the latest figures from the Norway-based organization Iran Human Rights (IHR), at least 51 demonstrators have been killed since the protests began, including nine minors. Iranian authorities and media have so far reported 21 deaths, including security forces.

The head of the judicial authorities in Iran, Gholamhossein Mohseni Edschei, announced on state television on Friday that he would take action against "rioters" without "any legal leniency".

Khamenei condemns Trump

Meanwhile, Pahlavi, who is active in the Iranian opposition in exile, spoke out in another online message. The protests on Thursday, which he had called for, had shown how "a huge crowd of people is forcing the repressive forces to retreat". Even more people should now take to the streets on Friday "so that the repressive power of the regime becomes even weaker", he explained. He called on the USA to intervene "to help the Iranian people".

BREAKING:



Crown Prince @PahlaviReza sends a message to Trump after the Fardis Massacre:



“Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action. Last night you saw the millions of brave Iranians in the streets facing down live bullets.… pic.twitter.com/7bJxZR0xFu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 9, 2026

In a speech to supporters broadcast on state television, Ayatollah Khamenei told US President Donald Trump that his hands were "stained with the blood of more than a thousand Iranians". Like the Shah dynasty that ruled Iran until 1979, Trump was "arrogant" and would be "overthrown".

Khamenei threatens Trump with “overthrow” amid mass protests in Iran



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei broke his silence and, for the first time since the protests began in Iran, publicly declared that U.S. President Donald Trump would be “overthrown,” along with… pic.twitter.com/TYgpAYrE2e — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 9, 2026

Trump had previously reiterated his threats against the leadership in Tehran. "I've made it clear to them that if they start killing people, which they often do in their riots - and they have a lot of riots - we will crack down," he said in a radio interview.

"The Americans and Israelis themselves have said that they are directly intervening in the protests in Iran," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday during a visit to Lebanon. "They are trying to turn the peaceful protests into divisive and violent protests."

BREAKING:



The Iranian anti-regime protesters have practically taken over Iran’s 2nd-largest city Mashhad.



The regime’s security forces have retreated to just a few government buildings and don’t move from there. pic.twitter.com/DEiEvr0kYc — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 9, 2026

On Friday, Iranian state television showed images of thousands of people taking part in counter-rallies and chanting slogans in favor of the authorities in some Iranian cities.