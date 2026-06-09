In the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir, security forces have violently cracked down on serious protests. The human rights organization Amnesty International reported an internet blackout, mass arrests and deadly violence. Informed circles from Pakistan's capital Islamabad reported increasing tensions in Kashmir. Several people have already been killed and dozens injured.

The aerial view shows an empty street during a strike. The strike was called by the banned alliance of activist groups, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). The groups are demanding more political rights and the abolition of 12 seats in the legislature for refugees. Photo: M.D. Mughal/AP/dpa

The background to the latest unrest is a ban on a local grassroots political movement, which was classified as a terrorist group on Friday ahead of planned demonstrations. The so-called Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) wanted to bring about a constitutional change in the composition of the regional parliament of the semi-autonomous province before new elections on July 27. The situation escalated as a result.

Already several conflicts over Kashmir

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is claimed by the nuclear powers India and Pakistan. Both states each control a part of the region. Since the end of British colonial rule and the partition of British India in 1947, there have been repeated armed conflicts between the two countries. The current protests are taking place in the Pakistani-controlled part of Asad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued by the local police on Monday, it was reported that at least four security personnel had been killed in clashes. Supporters of the JKJAAC had stormed a military hospital. The information could not be independently verified at first. When asked about the protests and the violence, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi did not give any figures on Tuesday. Hardly any information is getting out of the region due to the internet blackout.

Amnesty sharply criticized the actions of the Pakistani authorities. "The worrying escalation of violence, including the killing of protesters, raises serious questions," said Isabelle Lassee, deputy regional director for South Asia, according to a statement.