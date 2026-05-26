The actress and presenter Collien Fernandes. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Following allegations by actress and presenter Collien Fernandes, the public prosecutor's office in Potsdam has opened an investigation against her ex-husband Christian Ulmen. The investigation centers on alleged cases of assault in connection with domestic violence.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Potsdam public prosecutor's office is investigating Christian Ulmen.

It concerns alleged bodily harm in the context of domestic violence.

Ulmen denies the allegations and is presumed innocent. Show more

The Potsdam public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the allegations made by actress Collien Fernandes against her ex-husband Christian Ulmen. A spokeswoman for the authority said on Tuesday that the case concerned allegations of bodily harm in the context of domestic violence. The "Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten" had previously reported.

Specifically, it concerns several incidents that allegedly took place in Spain in 2022 and 2023. The allegations of "digital violence" are still being investigated, said the spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office. The case had previously been in the hands of the Itzehoe public prosecutor's office.

Ulmen himself denies the allegations and the presumption of innocence applies. Ulmen, now 50, and 44-year-old presenter and actress Fernandes had been a couple since 2011, and announced their separation last year. The two have a daughter together.