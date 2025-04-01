In Pasadena, California, a school security guard has lost her job because she humiliated an eleven-year-old girl: Because the girl was allegedly too loud, she had to tape her own mouth shut.

On March 26, she ordered an eleven-year-old to tape her own mouth shut because the child was allegedly too loud during recess.

Noemi was accordingly led from the playground to the classroom, where the security guard's supervisor intervened. Show more

Uproar in Pasadena, California: A security guard at the local Blair Middle School has lost her job. The reason: she allegedly ordered an eleven-year-old to cover her mouth with tape because the child was being too loud.

"She was playing with her friends and was a little too loud," the father Ricardo Hurtado is quoted as saying. "She was asked to stop once, but I guess she didn't stop and kept playing." The whole thing is said to have taken place in a playground during the lunch break.

Because the sixth-grader was too loud, the security guard grabbed her and asked her to "put the tape on her mouth or she would do it for her", reports Hurtado.

Father: "Cheeky"

The security woman then took the child from the playground to the classroom with her mouth taped up and told the teacher to leave the tape on. This scene was noticed by another member of staff, who intervened, removed the tape from Noemi and reported the matter to the management.

"She had the cheek to explain to the teacher that she shouldn't take the tape off because she was finding it difficult to be quiet," her father scolded her at a press conference. The fact that she was led around the campus with her mouth taped shut further humiliated his daughter.

"Fortunately, Julio, the head of security here, saw what happened," says Hurtado. "He took care of the matter." The security woman was promptly dismissed after the incident on March 26. The police are also investigating. Hurtado wants to ensure that she is no longer allowed to work with children in future.