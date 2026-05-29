HANDOUT - A fire on the roof of a block of flats in eastern Romania. Photo: Uncredited/ISU Galati/AP/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only until 12.06.2026 and only with full citation of the above credit.

"No one can say where this or that aircraft came from until an assessment has been carried out," Putin told Russian journalists in Kazakhstan's capital Astana. It is more likely that a Ukrainian drone went off course, he claimed. In the past, stray Ukrainian drones had also come down in Finland, the Baltic states and Poland - and each time Russia was initially blamed. However, Putin added that Moscow was prepared to investigate the case.

To this end, the Kremlin leader called for the drone debris to be handed over. Only then would Moscow be able to comment objectively on the case, he said on the sidelines of a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union in Astana.

During the night, a drone crashed into a residential building in the Romanian city of Galati near the border with Ukraine. Two people were injured. In response, Bucharest summoned the Russian ambassador and closed the consulate general in Constanta. A number of EU and NATO states have condemned the incident as a Russian escalation.