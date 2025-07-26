Ramzan Kadyrov is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies. Archivbild: Musa Sadulayev/AP/dpa

According to reports, the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov lost consciousness while swimming while on vacation in Turkey. The Putin ally was taken to hospital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ramzan Kadyrov fainted while swimming while on vacation in Turkey and had to be taken to hospital.

The incident reinforces speculation about the Chechen ruler's poor state of health, which has been discussed for years.

Kadyrov is a close ally of Putin and had asked for his release in May.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the ruler of Chechnya, experienced a dramatic incident while on vacation in the Turkish coastal town of Bodrum. "N-TV" reports, citing Turkish media, that Kadyrov suddenly fainted while swimming near a five-star hotel.

According to eyewitnesses, he gasped for air in the water and began to thrash around before sinking.

It remains unclear whether the incident occurred in the open sea or in a hotel pool. An ambulance was reportedly called after either hotel staff or the coastguard were alerted.

The 48-year-old received first aid and was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

Speculation about his state of health

The Russian exile portal "Meduza" reported that a "motorcade of the Chechen leader", including police vehicles and an ambulance, was spotted outside a hospital in Bodrum. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday while Kadyrov was on a private vacation.

Speculation about Kadyrov's state of health has been circulating for some time. The close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to be seriously ill. The Russian newspaper "Novaya Gazeta" reported back in 2019 that Kadyrov was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer.

In May, Kadyrov asked Putin for his dismissal. He has ruled Chechnya with a heavy hand since 2007, without the Russian authorities investigating the accusations of murder and torture made by civil rights activists.