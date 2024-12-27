4.36 pm

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has expressed alarm at another suspected act of sabotage by Russia in the Baltic Sea and warned against the so-called Russian shadow fleet. "Ships are currently damaging important submarine cables in the Baltic Sea almost on a monthly basis," she told the Funke media group newspapers. "It is more than difficult to believe in coincidences. This is an urgent wake-up call for us all." Submarine cables are "the communication arteries that hold our world together".

Damage was discovered on the Estlink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia on Christmas Day. The Finnish authorities suspect that the anchor of an oil tanker launched from St. Petersburg in Russia damaged the cable running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Finland stopped the suspected tanker "Eagle S" and escorted it into Finnish waters.

Finnish investigators suspect that "Eagle S" belongs to the so-called Russian shadow fleet, which Russia uses to circumvent the oil embargo imposed two years ago in the course of the war in Ukraine. For the shadow fleet, Russia uses tankers sailing under a foreign flag to export crude oil and oil products despite the international sanctions.

Warns against Russia's shadow fleet: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Michael Kappeler/dpa

The Russian shadow fleet is "a major threat to our environment and our security", said Baerbock. As a result, more than 50 ships had been subject to European sanctions by mid-December. "Further EU sanctions against the shadow fleet must follow", Baerbock demanded.

European security is not only threatened by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, but also by "hybrid threats from malicious actors", the Foreign Minister stated. It was therefore necessary to protect critical infrastructure even more. "We need more investment in national protection," said Baerbock.

At the same time, cooperation within NATO and the EU will be expanded, the Minister continued. "We are currently discussing with our NATO partners how we can better protect the Baltic Sea from hybrid threats."