Russia is also drawing lessons from its war of aggression against Ukraine regarding the structure and operations of its armed forces. Now, Kremlin leader Putin is implementing a number of changes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting at the Kremlin with high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Defense. On the left in the photo: the newly appointed heads of the Russian Unmanned Systems Forces and the Military Logistics Service, Denis Lyamin (from left) and Valery Solodzhuk, as well as Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.

Response to Front-End Issues Putin Appoints New Commanders for the War of Aggression — and Changes Strategy

Here's what it's all about Russia is restructuring its military in the war against Ukraine.

Putin is consolidating logistics and support under new leadership.

In addition, the Kremlin filled several key command posts. Summary created with

Russia aims to increase its effectiveness in its war of aggression against Ukraine by consolidating its logistics troops and other support units. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced the new structure during a meeting with military leaders and appointed Valery Solodzhuk as head of these rear services.

In the future, all of these services in the hinterland should be managed “under one roof,” Putin said, according to the Kremlin. Under current conditions, he said, this is a “daunting task.”

The president also stated that Russia is restructuring its armed forces based on wartime experience and the needs on the front lines. He described this as a “refinement of the Ministry of Defense’s structures.” Most recently, he had also increased the authorized strength of the Russian armed forces by 25,000 to 2.426 million, including 1.535 million soldiers.

The Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries and logistics centers in the Russian hinterland are causing particular problems for the Moscow-based troops, as they significantly hamper resupply to the front lines. The situation has worsened particularly on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia annexed back in 2014.

New Commanders for the Donbass

Solodzhuk, who is tasked with resolving the problems in the hinterland, previously led the “Center” Army Group, which, according to Putin, is playing a leading role in the invasion of the Donetsk region. Andrei Ivanayev will become the new commander there, tasked with bringing the region entirely under Russian control.

The “Vostok” (meaning “East” in English) unit, which is also deployed in the Donbass, is led by Pyotr Bolgaryev. Putin emphasized that the “Vostok” troops were acting decisively and “at such a pace that it commands the highest praise.” During the meeting, Putin handed over command of the relatively new Russian drone forces to Denis Lyamin.

Putin is now in his fifth year of waging war against Ukraine, without having achieved his goals.

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