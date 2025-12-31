Putin appears confident of victory in his New Year's message. (archive picture) Bild: Pavel Bednyakov/AP/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also confident of victory in his New Year's message after four years of war in Ukraine. Putin describes the soldiers accused of war crimes by Ukraine as "heroes".

Putin once again described the soldiers accused of war crimes by Ukraine as "heroes".

The country will achieve its set goals "for our great Russia!", said Putin. Show more

In his New Year's message, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his confidence in victory even after almost four years of his war of aggression against Ukraine. "I congratulate our fighters and commanders on the start of the New Year! We believe in them and in our victory," Putin said according to the text of the recorded video address published by state media, which was first shown on television on the Kamchatka peninsula in the Far East. The year 2026 began there at 13:00 CET.

Putin once again described the soldiers accused of war crimes by Ukraine as "heroes". "Millions of people across Russia - I assure you! - are with them on this New Year's Eve. They are thinking of them, feeling with them, hoping for them. We are united in our sincere, selfless and loyal love for Russia," said Putin. However, there was no mention in the message of negotiations with the USA on ending the war or the hope of many Russians for peace.

The country will achieve the goals it has set itself, "for our great Russia!" said Putin. Due to the different time zones in the world's largest country by area, his New Year's message is broadcast at midnight in each region. The people of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea in Russia will be the last to enter 2026 - at 23:00 CET. The festively decorated and dazzling capital Moscow celebrates at 22:00 CET.

