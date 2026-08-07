The U.S. appears to have changed its assessment of Russia. New intelligence reports suggest it is possible that Vladimir Putin will deliberately test NATO’s ability to respond in the coming years—ranging from cyberattacks to limited military action.

According to U.S. intelligence reports, Putin could attack NATO as early as this fall.

Here's what it's all about U.S. intelligence agencies now believe it is possible that Russia could deliberately challenge NATO while the war in Ukraine is still ongoing.

The scenarios range from cyberattacks and armed groups without national insignia to a limited incursion along NATO's eastern flank.

According to the analysis, a ground operation is still considered unlikely, but the risk is expected to increase over time. Summary created with

Until recently, the U.S. apparently assumed that Vladimir Putin would avoid directly provoking a NATO member state as long as Russia was at war in Ukraine. That assessment has now changed.

According to information from the "Wall Street Journal", new U.S. intelligence reports suggest that Moscow may deliberately test the resolve of the Western military alliance in the coming years. According to these assessments, such a scenario could theoretically begin as early as this fall and continue through 2029.

This is by no means limited to a traditional military invasion. The scenarios analyzed range from a cyberattack on a NATO member state to the deployment of armed groups with no discernible state affiliation, to a limited incursion into the territory of an alliance member state.

However, U.S. reports put even the most severe scenario into perspective: The probability of a limited ground operation is assessed as low. It is, however, increasing as time goes on. Such an attack could trigger a NATO collective defense response under Article 5.

Putin is said to want to drive a wedge between NATO members

According to U.S. officials, Moscow’s potential goal would not necessarily be to conquer large swaths of territory. Rather, Putin might attempt to test NATO’s unity and sow doubt as to whether the U.S. would actually come to the aid of its European allies.

Heather Conley of the American Enterprise Institute identifies this as the central uncertainty: The decisive factor would be how Washington would respond to a limited Russian action. Russia has long had an interest in undermining NATO’s credibility and driving a wedge between the U.S. and its European partners.

The reports cite previous incidents involving Russian missiles and drones in NATO countries as evidence of such tests. According to the reports, Russian cruise missiles landed in Poland, and drones flew into Romania.

Pressure on Putin Could Increase the Risk

The situation in the war in Ukraine is also a factor behind this new assessment. U.S. officials believe that Putin, under pressure, could become more unpredictable.

According to the report, Ukrainian drones are increasingly inflicting damage on the Russian military and oil industry. At the same time, Russia is making only minor territorial gains on the front lines and suffering heavy losses. U.S. intelligence agencies are therefore investigating whether Moscow could further escalate its aggressive policy toward European countries in the short term.

The warning is also significant because, according to the *Wall Street Journal*, the U.S. military is facing shortages of several key types of ammunition. Deliveries to Ukraine and the war with Iran have significantly reduced stocks of certain weapons. Among others, long-range precision strike missiles, ATACMS, and Stinger surface-to-air missiles are mentioned.

U.S. officials also report that stocks of Patriot, SM-3, and THAAD interceptor missiles, as well as other air defense systems, are running low. The Pentagon, however, denies that there is a shortage of ammunition. The White House stated that the U.S. military has “more than enough” ammunition to meet President Donald Trump’s strategic goals.

Some of these weapons would be crucial, particularly in the event of a potential conflict with Russia. Experts also warn that the high rate of ammunition consumption in the Middle East could have implications not only for deterrence against Russia but also against China.