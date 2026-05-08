For Vladimir Putin, the European democracies are decadent. IMAGO/SNA

French anthropologist Viktor Stoczkowski believes that Europe has long been in an ideological conflict with Russia. For him, Putin's war is not only taking place on the front in Ukraine - but increasingly also in the minds of Europeans.

Gregoire Galley

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anthropologist Viktor Stoczkowski warns of growing Russian influence on European democracies.

According to the researcher, the Kremlin is deliberately trying to destabilize Europe ideologically.

It is particularly dangerous that Putin's world view has long since arrived in European debates. Show more

For French anthropologist Viktor Stoczkowski, the conflict between Europe and Russia has long been a reality - albeit not primarily military, but ideological.

In an interview with blue News, the researcher and EHESS professor explains that Putin's greatest strength lies not in tanks or missiles, but in sowing doubt and mistrust within Western democracies.

"Putin's ideas have already crossed our borders," says Stoczkowski. Russia's real influence is through propaganda and the spread of a world view that portrays Western democracies as weak, decadent and decaying.

"Untruths and errors of reasoning"

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine, the academic has been working intensively with people who, according to him, "speak like Vladimir Putin".

The starting point for his analysis was Western voices that, after the start of the war, primarily blamed NATO or the West for the conflict.

"This explanation is based on falsehoods and errors of reasoning," says Stoczkowski. Many of these argumentation patterns originate directly from Russian propaganda.

This is why he writes provocatively in his book: "Putin does not have to invade us militarily in order to subjugate us."

Russia does not necessarily want to conquer Europe, but rather weaken it - politically, economically and socially. According to the researcher, the aim is to destabilize democracies, corrupt elites and divide Europe.

Europe portrayed as "decadent"

According to Stoczkowski, the ideological dimension of this conflict is particularly dangerous.

Russian propaganda deliberately portrays Western democracies as morally decayed and incapable of acting. At the same time, Russia is portrayed as the last bastion of "traditional values".

«Many of the pro-Putin parties are making gains in the polls.» Wiktor Stoczkowski Anthropologist and Head of Studies at the EHESS.

Putin is pursuing two goals at once: On the one hand, he wants to paralyze Europe; on the other, Putin also wants to convince his own population that liberal democracies are doomed.

"People should feel powerless," explains Stoczkowski.

The anthropologist is also concerned about political movements in Europe that, in his view, are adopting Kremlin narratives. He mentions the French Rassemblement National, the AfD in Germany and Reform UK in the UK, among others. Many of these parties are currently making gains in the polls.

Stoczkowski finds it particularly alarming that Russia is not only relying on military power, but is also deliberately intensifying social conflicts. "Democracy is not being attacked on the battlefield first," he says. "It is first attacked in our heads."

"Europe has mentally disarmed itself"

For Stoczkowski, European democracies have made themselves vulnerable not only militarily, but also intellectually.

Europe must therefore learn to better protect itself against ideological influence - not only with weapons or sanctions, but also through political education and a resilient democratic culture.

Because the real battle has long since begun.