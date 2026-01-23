Nightmare in Kherson: A vegetable vendor is chased by a Russian drone and narrowly escapes with his life. Video of the incident is circulating around the world: Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounces the “hunt” targeting civilians, who are suffering increasingly as the war drags on.

Here's what it's all about A video showing a Russian drone chasing a civilian in Kherson has sparked international outrage and criticism.

This incident differs from the one involving the Ukrainian drone that killed seven non-combatants at a Russian beach shortly before.

Russian drone pilots in Kherson have long been targeting innocent people: Casualties among the Ukrainian civilian population are reaching record levels. Summary created with

The video is going viral: The main edition of the German “Tagesschau” and the U.S. network CNN describe the footage as “disturbing,” while Euronews ran the headline: “Shocking video shows a Russian drone chasing a civilian at the market in Kherson.”

That hits the nail on the head. The clip that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself shared on X actually shows a chase. The Russian drone first hovers in front of its victim before chasing him around his van and finally exploding on the ground near him. The man survives the attack—see the video above.

He is “Mr. Jurij,” according to the Kherson Military Administration on Telegram . According to the report, the 52-year-old drove to the market with his wife that morning to sell vegetables. She was able to flee in time when the drone appeared.

"Mr. Jurij" is running for his life

His display features nothing but tomatoes, cucumbers, and eggplants. “Mr. Jurij” is still desperately holding up his garlic, but the fact that it’s harmless doesn’t make any difference to the Russian pilot. His victim runs for his life—and gets lucky: The Ukrainian survives with various shrapnel wounds and a concussion.

“I showed him: ‘Look, this is all just small stuff,’” reports “Mr. Yuriy,” who is covered in small wounds, later at the hospital. “My whole back is torn open. My back, my head.” Because the incident has “shocked” many, Zelenskyy also commented on the attack.

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Incidentally, this is by no means an isolated incident: “Every day, ordinary people in Kherson are confronted with these Russian ‘safaris,’” the 48-year-old emphasizes. “The world needs to see this. It needs to see every single piece of evidence that Russia is losing its mind and that its soldiers take pleasure in killing and abusing civilians.”

Ukrainian drone kills person at beach

Yesterday's incident in Kherson follows a deadly drone attack on Russian territory on August 3: In the small seaside resort of Arkhipo-Osipovka, a Ukrainian drone crashed onto a beach, killing seven people, according to reports from Moscow. Fifty-eight people are reported to have been injured, with four in critical condition.

The drone can be seen crashing above the building on the beach. Screenshot: Bluesky

"What happened today was a targeted attack by the Kyiv regime on the civilian population—on people who have absolutely nothing to do with military infrastructure," quotes NBC News quotes Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar Oblast. “There is no justification for such a cynical and inhumane act of terror directed against children.”

According to Russian sources, three of the seven people killed were children. Screenshot: Bluesky

"Russian air defenses shot down a drone that crashed into people on the beach," the armed forces counter. "It was Putin who killed these Russians. If he hadn't started the war and the attacks on Ukraine, they would still be alive."

Drones Attack People Aged 1 to 84

U.S. journalist Tim White points out on Bluesky that “Putin’s Palace,” one of the president’s residences, is only 25 kilometers from the scene of the incident: “There is heavy air defense in the area, including electronic [jamming measures], which likely caused this,” he writes in response to a video of the drone crash.

This incident cannot be compared to the situation in Kherson. The Ukrainian armed forces have not, to date, been known for carrying out targeted attacks on civilians—unlike their adversaries. Kyiv has long complained about the aerial targeting of Ukrainians in Kherson: the attacks began in the summer of 2024 following the recapture of the city.

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Since then, in the south of the country, only a few kilometers and the Dnieper River have separated the warring parties: Russian drones are now mercilessly hunting down the residents. Sometimes it’s a one-year-old is murdered, and other times a 84-year-old woman who was tending her goats. People are dying on civilian buses or at their bus stops. Even ambulances are being targeted.

War Crimes Against Civilians

International organizations are also condemning Putin’s drone attacks on bystanders—from the NGO Human Rights Watch to the United Nations Human Rights Council. “‘'This is pure terror against civilians': Residents of Kherson live under constant threat,” summarizes "Le Monde" in a report at the end of June.

In early April 2026, firefighters in Kherson extinguish civilian cars that have been attacked by Russian drones: Surprisingly, only one person was injured in the incident. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Indeed, Ukrainian civilians are going through a difficult time. First May and then June were identified as the months in which—after April 2022—the highest number of non-combatants were killed. In June, the number was reportedly 293 people were killed and 1,990 were injured.

In July, this grim record was broken once again: As of July 26 alone, 377 people were killed and 2,129 civilians were injured last month, reports CNN. Since 2025, there have been reports of Russian “safaris” targeting the residents of Kherson. The latest video featuring the produce vendor is just the latest addition to the long list of war crimes committed by the Russians in Ukraine.

00:26 Seedrohne setzt Kampfroboter am Ufer ab Die Ukraine zeigt in einem Video, wie eine Seedrohne einen Kampfroboter auf der russisch besetzten Kinburn Nehrung absetzt.

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