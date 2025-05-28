The Kremlin has dismissed Donald Trump's criticism of Vladimir Putin as the result of "emotional overload": is Moscow's stubbornness on Ukraine prompting the US president to tighten the reins?

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On 25 May, Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Putin for his course in Ukraine more clearly than ever before.

On May 26, the Kremlin dismissed this as an emotional reaction.

Now the Wall Street Journal reports that Trump is considering tougher sanctions against Moscow.

"Actions speak louder than words": many experts are skeptical. Ben Hodges sees only one way to get Trump to act. Show more

"He's gone absolutely crazy," Donald Trump wrote about Vladimir Putin on Truth Social on May 25. "He's killing a lot of people unnecessarily, and I'm not just talking about soldiers." If the Kremlin wants to conquer the whole of Ukraine, this will end "in the downfall of Russia", warns Trump.

His clearest criticism of his Russian counterpart to date follows massive Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities. "I believe that President Trump has realized that President Putin was lying when he said he was ready for peace," believes French President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron: "I think President Trump realizes that when President Putin, on the phone, told him he was ready for peace, or when President Putin told his envoys he was ready for peace, he lied to them"



[image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 26. Mai 2025 um 17:40

The Kremlin reacted a day later - with a shrug of the shoulders. "We are at a critical point, which of course has a lot to do with the emotional overload and the emotional reactions of everyone involved," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov is quoted as saying.

In other words, the White House is overreacting. It will calm down again.

Putin exposes Trump's "impotence"

This diplomatic slap in the face could have consequences, reports the Wall Street Journal: Washington is now considering tightening sanctions against Russia. At the same time, Trump is also considering withdrawing from the role of mediator, it continues.

"Donald Trump grows angrier as Vladimir Putin reveals his impotence", analyzes the British Independent: the American's ego and pride have suffered after he once boasted that he could end the war "within 24 hours".

Putin spuckt Trump ins Gesicht. Und er spuckt auch Merz ins Gesicht. Alle Friedensbemühungen waren von Putins Seite nur vorgetäuscht. Mit Luftangriffen auf Kyjiw zeigt Putin seinen Anspruch auf die gesamte Ukraine, egal was Trump und die Europäer versuchen mit Verhandlungen.



[image or embed] — Nico Lange (@nicolange.bsky.social) 26. Mai 2025 um 09:00

"Trump's emotional outburst comes at a time when he seems to realize that the issue could become a major blemish on the 'dealmaker' image he has tried to cultivate," the London-based news portal suspects. The fact that he attests to Putin's desire for peace, which then strikes bloodily, makes Trump look bad.

"Actions speak louder than words"

How is Kiev reacting? "I would like to say yes," said MP Oleksandr Merezhko in response to a question from Times Radio as to whether he was encouraged by Trump's verbal change of course. "You know, the thing is, actions speak louder than words. I hope it's not just a loud statement from President Trump - and that concrete steps will follow."

Trump: "I'm not happy with what Putin is doing. He's killing a lot of people and I don't know what the hell happened to Putin. I've known him a long time ... we're in the middle of talking and he's shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities. I don't like it at all. I'm surprised."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 26. Mai 2025 um 00:20

Merezhko specifically warns of "thousands of civilian casualties": "We are running out of American Patriot missiles." Washington could not only help with such military supplies, but above all by imposing secondary sanctions.

The background: primary sanctions are hardly worthwhile as the USA and Russia do little trade with each other. Secondary sanctions affect foreign individuals or companies that trade with Russia - and, like companies from India or China, purchase oil and gas from Moscow.

Trump attacks Putin - but also Selenskyj

And now? Warning words from Washington will be of little use because the Kremlin is turning a deaf ear. Kiev can at least be pleased that Trump has not lifted the Biden administration's Russia sanctions and continues to pass on intelligence information. Will Trump go further now?

"No," says former US General Ben Hodges on Times Radio,"I have zero confidence that he will ever do that." Moscow had already "mocked" Trump before, demonstrated that it had "no respect" for him and pushed for war - and he had not reacted then either.

Over 900 attack drones launched against Ukraine in just three days, along with ballistic and cruise missiles. There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice of Russia – the choice to keep waging war.



Recently, a meeting was held in Istanbul. Now, the… pic.twitter.com/Al8rmTYPom — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 26, 2025

This is also supported by the fact that Trump also attacks the Ukrainian president in his Truth social post, in which he calls Putin "crazy": "President Zelensky is not doing his country any favors by talking the way he does. Everything he says causes problems. I don't like that and I think it should stop."

Hodges: Only pressure from the party will get Trump to act

"I can't understand it. It's absolutely baffling: what is [Trump] criticizing Zelensky for?" complains his party colleague Merezhko: "He didn't do it. Zelensky is telling the truth: he cannot remain silent when other leaders who could change the situation and help us survive are ignoring Putin's crimes."

Memorable meeting on February 28 in the White House: (from left) Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance. IMAGO/UPI Photo

Ben Hodges sees only one way that would really lead the US President on a confrontational course with his Russian counterpart: This would only be conceivable if Republican MPs and senators were to increase the pressure on the 78-year-old.

Trump supporters are divided over "Trump's U-turn on Putin", headlines "Newsweek": Republicans such as Senator Chuck Grassley, Newt Gringrich and Don Bacon are calling for more decisive action against Russia. Trump fan and former colonel Douglas Macgregor, on the other hand, is calling for an end to any support for Kiev.

