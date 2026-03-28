Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has lost popularity. Kristina Solovyova/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

New figures show a decline in support for Vladimir Putin among the Russian people. Peasant protests in Siberia and the partial blockade of Telegram are exacerbating the situation.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vladimir Putin's popularity ratings in Russia have fallen significantly.

The dissatisfaction has been triggered by, among other things, suppressed farmers' protests in Siberia and economic concerns among the population.

The restriction of Telegram has led to additional criticism. Show more

Approval for Russian President Vladimir Putin has fallen to its lowest level since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. It currently stands at 70.1 percent, while the trust index is at 75 percent. This is the result of a study by the State Center for Public Opinion Research and reported by CH Media newspapers.

Two domestic political crises are the reason for the discontent. In Siberia, farmers protested for the first time in ten years. The trigger: authorities confiscated livestock due to alleged cases of epidemics. Farmers fought back - without success.

The protests were quelled and compensation was only slightly increased. One farmer told "Agentstvo": "There is no trust." Many no longer know how to survive.

Anger over Telegram blocking

The restriction of the messenger Telegram is causing additional anger. According to the international research project OONI, around 70 percent of the service is already blocked, and a complete block has been discussed at times.

Even the Kremlin is perplexed. A source from the presidential administration told the newspaper "Verstka" that the measures had greatly unsettled people. Nevertheless, they do not know "what they could offer them as a replacement".

Blogger disappears without a trace

Criticism from the military has been particularly harsh. According to CH Media, politician Sergei Mironov called those responsible "idiots" and "bastards" - Telegram is indispensable for soldiers on the front line. The Kremlin then partially relented.

Dissatisfaction is also growing publicly. Propaganda blogger Ilya Remeslo accused Putin of not addressing the concerns of the population. Shortly afterwards, he was admitted to a psychiatric clinic - since then, there has been no trace of him.