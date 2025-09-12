200,000 soldiers from Russia and Belarus took part in the 2021 Sapad maneuver. (archive picture) Vadim Savitskiy/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

Joint military exercises between Moscow and Minsk are nothing new. But the last one to date was one of the steps towards the war in Ukraine. Why the situation is tense this time too.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia and Belarus are conducting the large-scale exercise "Sapad 2025" with around 43,000 soldiers.

Poland has closed its border with Belarus and closed its airspace with Latvia.

Training is also taking place with the new nuclear-capable Oreshnik medium-range missile. Show more

On Friday, Russia and its ally Belarus will begin their large-scale strategic maneuver Sapad 2025 (West 2025) in the immediate vicinity of the EU and NATO. The exercise will take place in both countries until September 16. The Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Carsten Breuer, expects 13,000 soldiers to take part in Belarus and a further 30,000 on Russian territory.

The major military exercise Sapad takes place every four years. Russia used the previous Sapad 2021 exercise to deploy weapons and heavy equipment for the attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

Neighbor Poland is concerned

In the tense situation caused by the ongoing war, neighboring Poland is concerned and has closed its border with Belarus for the duration of the maneuver. Polish and Latvian airspace close to the border is also closed. The conflict between Russia and NATO has escalated further due to the intrusion of Russian drones into Poland on Wednesday.

However, the Belarusian military already announced in May that some planned exercises would be canceled and others moved deeper into the country's interior. However, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin confirmed that training for the use of nuclear weapons and the new nuclear-capable medium-range missile Oreshnik from Russia was taking place.

For their part, Moscow and Minsk have expressed concern about a major maneuver in Poland at the beginning of September involving around 30,000 soldiers.