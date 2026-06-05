Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the direct meeting offered in an open letter from his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. "I don't see any sense in it yet," said the Kremlin leader at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

Before such a summit meeting, agreements for a lasting solution to the war, which has been going on since 2022, would first have to be reached. The letter published by Kiev the day before also contained "elements of insolence", Putin explained.

The best response to the letter is a call to the Russian military: "Get to work, brothers!" Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia's war aims could also be achieved by continuing hostilities if diplomacy is not possible.

The day before, Selensky had offered Putin direct peace talks in a third country to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. In the letter, the 48-year-old alluded to the advanced age of the 73-year-old Kremlin leader and emphasized recent Ukrainian successes in drone strikes on targets in the Russian hinterland.