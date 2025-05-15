Putin has long relied on "disposable agents". (archive picture) Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/dpa

He was considered an asylum seeker - but behind the scenes he is said to have been working on a sabotage plan in the interests of the Kremlin: A Ukrainian was arrested in Kreuzlingen for allegedly preparing attacks on European goods traffic using GPS packages.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Ukrainian from an asylum center in Thurgau is suspected of being part of a Russian sabotage network

Explosive attacks with parcel bombs on transport routes in Europe were planned

The federal prosecutor's office in Germany is demanding his extradition - further arrests could follow Show more

A Ukrainian citizen was arrested in Kreuzlingen TG on Monday who, according to German security authorities, is suspected of being involved in a Russian sabotage plan. According to Blick.ch, the man, who was staying in a refugee shelter, is said to be part of an agent network that is said to have prepared attacks on logistics infrastructure in Europe on behalf of the Kremlin.

The German federal prosecutor's office accuses the suspect Yevhen B. of having agreed to "act as an agent for sabotage purposes". Together with two accomplices - also Ukrainians - he is said to have attempted to transport explosives packages on journeys through Europe with the aim of detonating them during transportation.

According to investigations, one of the men, arrested in Cologne, had already sent test packages with GPS trackers to scout out the transportation routes of potential target shipments. The tracking devices came from Switzerland - procured and forwarded by Yevhen B. from Thurgau, as the Blick.ch report goes on to explain.

Serious allegations

The Federal Office of Justice confirmed the arrest in Thurgau and the receipt of a German extradition request to the media. The man has been placed in extradition custody, but his exact residence status is being kept secret for reasons of privacy.

The allegations are serious: the group is said to have been prepared not only to investigate freight routes, but also to carry out serious arson and explosives attacks. It is suspected that they prepared attacks using forged shipments disguised as parcels with a destination address in Ukraine. The detonation was apparently planned during transportation - possibly in railroad depots or at airports.

The people behind the attacks remain a mystery, but experts have long warned against so-called "disposable agents". These are people with unclear identities or precarious living conditions who are persuaded to carry out risky operations through financial incentives - usually without direct contact to the Russian secret services. The suspicion is that Russia is recruiting young men from crisis regions via social media or intermediaries.

Extradition to Germany likely

A similar incident had already made headlines in the summer of 2024. Back then, an air freight container caught fire on the apron at Leipzig Airport - an incendiary device with a time fuse was hidden in a package. Fortunately, the plane that was supposed to transport the package was delayed. Investigators also attributed this incident to the Russian military intelligence service GRU.

The Swiss judiciary will now decide what will become of the suspected saboteur from Kreuzlingen. It is likely that he will be extradited to Germany.