Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is insisting on his demand for complete Russian control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a prerequisite for peace in Ukraine. The demand is not a contradiction to the postulated willingness to engage in dialog, Putin said at a meeting with foreign news agencies.

The Russian president repeated old theses: Russia is attacking on the whole front, he said. Ukraine, in turn, lacked soldiers because the monthly losses and desertions far exceeded new recruits. He put the deficit at a total of 30,000 men per month. The figure of 15,000 recruits pressed into the Ukrainian army according to Putin contradicts the official figures from Kiev. According to this, more than 30,000 new recruits are being recruited every month.

To justify his demand for the entire Donbass, the Russian president also referred to territorial gains that he claims the Russian military is constantly making. The figure he gave of 2,440 square kilometers is also significantly higher than Kiev's figures. According to calculations by Ukrainian military observers close to the government, the Russian army has conquered almost 700 square kilometers at a decreasing pace since the beginning of the year.

Putin refers to secret agreements with Trump

Putin emphasized that "we are undoubtedly ready to reach an agreement with Ukraine". However, the Kremlin leader emphasized that this would be based on the Anchorage agreements. US President Donald Trump received Putin in the Alaskan city last summer. However, no concrete results were announced afterwards.