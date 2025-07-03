The war in Ukraine is entering its fourth summer. Before the fall, both sides are trying to put themselves in as good a negotiating position as possible. Russia is gaining ground in the process.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia is preparing to encircle the city of Pokrovsk, which is important for Ukrainian logistics.

The Russian army could penetrate the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and partially occupy the sixth Ukrainian region.

The other side is trying to tie down Russian troops near Sumy in the north of the front.

Both sides are trying to put themselves in a good position for potential negotiations this fall. Show more

Russia has stepped up its military offensives on two fronts in Ukraine and scattered Kiev's valuable reserve troops. Now the fighting threatens to spread to another region. Both sides are trying to improve their position before the weather turns bad in the fall.

Analysts and military chiefs are convinced that Russia is aiming for maximum territorial gains before even considering a complete ceasefire. For Ukraine, the aim is to hold off the Russian advance for as long as possible and inflict heavy losses on the enemy troops in the process.

Russia is steadily gaining ground in the Pokrovsk region. The city in eastern Ukraine is a strategically important hub and of great significance for war logistics. Its capture would bring the Kremlin troops closer to their goal of conquering the entire Donetsk region. For the first time in the war, the fighting has also reached the border of the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region.

Pokrovsk (A) is under threat of being captured. Another Russian objective is the conquest of Kostyantynivka (B). DeepStateMap/phi

To prevent Moscow from reinforcing its positions in the east, the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to tie up some of the most battle-hardened Russian units in the north-eastern region of Sumy, hundreds of kilometers away.

Kiev wants to stop Putin in the Donbass

The best scenario from Ukraine's perspective is if it succeeds in halting or stopping the Russian advance in the Donbass, says the Russian-British military historian Sergei Radchenko. Ukraine could then use this as the basis for an agreement on a ceasefire or truce. The industrial heart of the country comprises the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

While the fighting continues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is waiting for a decision from US President Donald Trump's administration on whether Washington will support tougher sanctions against Russia and a European proposal to deploy peacekeepers.

REPORTER: Russia has about 50,000 troops stationed outside of Sumy in Ukraine. What will you do if Russia authorized an offensive? TRUMP: We'll see what happens



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 1. Juli 2025 um 16:57

One setback was the US decision to partially halt arms deliveries to Ukraine out of concern about its own depleted weapons stocks.

Controversial Ukrainian strategy

In the Sumy region, Ukrainian troops are under constant attack from Russian glide bombs, drones and small groups of infantrymen. They are holding out to prevent Russian units from being transferred from there to Donetsk.

The front is still around 24 kilometers away from Sumy. DeepStateMap

In April, the Ukrainian military stepped up its own attacks in Sumy and even launched a small offensive in the neighboring Kursk region, which belongs to Russia, to prevent the transfer of up to 60,000 battle-hardened Russian soldiers to reinforce positions in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, as Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Olexander Syrskyi said last week.

If these troops had been deployed, they could have increased the pace of Russian attacks across the front line and thinned out the Ukrainian forces. The strategy was not without controversy. Ukrainian military commanders complained that it had led to unnecessary loss of life.

Fierce fighting in the Kursk district of Glushkovsky

Russian forces have advanced from various directions along the border up to seven kilometers into the Sumy region. Ukraine has so far been successful in its attempt to tie down Moscow's troops in the area.

July 1, the "North" group of troops destroyed the enemy's forward & assault units in the Tyotkinsky & Glushkovsky directions, and continued to create a security zone in the Sumy region



Tyotkinsky & Glushkovsky directions, the command of the UAF continues to send subordinate… pic.twitter.com/Qa7z7w71VZ — Elizaveta Igorevna 🇷🇺 🇷🇺 (@ElisaIgorevna) July 2, 2025

Up to 10,000 Russian soldiers are involved in fighting in the Kursk district of Glushkovsky alone. The Ukrainian military is still present there to a limited extent, after a large proportion of the Ukrainian soldiers there were displaced by Russian and North Korean soldiers.

However, the biggest battle of the war is taking place in Donetsk, while Russia is getting closer to its stated goal of taking both Donetsk and Luhansk. Unable to directly attack the logistics hub of Pokrovsk, Russian troops are attempting to encircle the city, which requires crossing the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukraine lacks men and material

However, extending the war to a sixth Ukrainian region would be a serious blow to Ukrainian morale, which could also give Russia more weight in negotiations. Sabotage units have already crossed the border, but were eliminated by Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian commanders nevertheless fear that Russia will gradually advance because their fighters are suffering from severe supply shortages. The lack of soldiers and supplies on the 1,200-kilometer front means that Ukrainian troops must focus on holding their positions and conserving resources rather than advancing, according to Oleksiy Machrinskiy, deputy commander of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion.

Der Kommandeur der „Da Vinci Wolves“, Serhii Filimonov, hat dieses Video zu Telegramm veröffentlicht: Ukrainische unbemannte Frachtfahrzeuge, die Truppen an der Kontaktlinie versorgen https://www.bytesde.com/1135230/ Die begleitende Nachricht von Serhii Filimonov (maschinelle Übersetzung von …



[image or embed] — Bytes Deutschland (@bytesde.bsky.social) 30. Juni 2025 um 22:15

Military representatives report fighting under a sky full of drones that is so intense that relieving troops in the positions has become a deadly operation. As a result, units are remaining in their positions for longer and are dependent on drone supplies.

Russians want to "penetrate the Dnipropetrovsk region"

The Russians' aim is to "penetrate the Dnipropetrovsk region in order to be in a good political position when the presidents negotiate peace", says Andriy Nazarenko from the 72nd Brigade, a drone unit in eastern Ukraine.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed a Russian UAV command post. All documentation, cash, FPV and reconnaissance drones were destroyed. Ammunition and technical equipment used by drone operators were also wiped out.



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 29. Juni 2025 um 12:19

He is alluding to possible talks between Zelenskyi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "They are really close to getting what they want," he says of the leadership in Moscow. Zelenskyi hopes that US President Trump will move away from his administration's previous ambivalence towards Ukraine and signal his intention to continue supporting Kiev - which is also likely to have an impact on Moscow's calculations.

The two presidents met last week on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague and discussed a possible weapons package, including Patriot missile systems, which Ukraine would like to purchase with European support. When the US Department of Defense announced the freezing of some arms supplies on July 1, it did not specify which weapons would be withheld.

23.7 francs for a barrel of oil?

Meanwhile, Selenskyj is hoping that Trump will take further punitive measures against Russia, such as tougher sanctions against the energy and banking sectors - key factors in Russia's war financing.

Europe and the US have gradually imposed sanctions against Russia since the invasion in 2022, but this has not been enough to significantly weaken Moscow's war machine. Selenskyj is now proposing to limit the price of Russian oil to 30 dollars (23.7 francs) per barrel.

EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan emphasized that Europe must keep up the pressure of sanctions while maintaining the prospect of some kind of ceasefire and a willingness to negotiate - "if Russia behaves correctly" - "but at the moment Russia doesn't seem to want that".

"Because we will win"

Kiev's closest allies in Europe are also waiting for a sign from Trump that he will support a plan to station foreign troops in Ukraine to secure peace after a possible ceasefire agreement.

In the view of observers, this is probably the best guarantee of security Ukraine can hope for in lieu of NATO membership. On the battlefield, meanwhile, Russian troops are becoming increasingly self-confident. Nazarenko has noticed an improvement in the morale of advancing Russian infantrymen in recent months.

Instead of running away when they are attacked by Ukrainian drones, they continue to push forward. Nazarenko finally asked a Russian prisoner: "You know you are going to die. Why go on?" The Russian soldier replied: "Because we will win."