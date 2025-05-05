The Russian president has commented on various topics in a new documentary. Keystone

The Russian president believes the West is responsible for Moscow's threatening gestures with nuclear weapons. At the same time, he is conciliatory - and opens the doors to his Kremlin residence.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the West wanted him to use nuclear weapons.

Russia's missile attacks, in particular the test of a medium-range missile on Dnipro in November 2024, are seen as a nuclear threat.

Putin also expresses hope for a future reconciliation with Ukraine and shows private glimpses of his apartment in the Kremlin in the film. Show more

Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of trying to provoke him into using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He said this in a Russian state television documentary dedicated to Putin's quarter of a century in power since 2000.

"They wanted to provoke us, they wanted to make us make mistakes," the Kremlin leader claims in the film "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 years". However, there was no need to use nuclear weapons. "And I hope that this will not be necessary in the future either," he said.

Russia had sufficient forces and means to achieve everything that was necessary for Moscow in the war that began in 2022. At that time, Russia had invaded the neighboring country.

Missile attack as a nuclear threat

Putin and his leadership have threatened to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and its allies several times in over three years of war. According to media reports, in the fall of 2022, the US government was under the impression that Moscow could be preparing to drop a nuclear bomb; at the time, a stern warning was delivered to Russia via diplomatic channels.

The test attack with a new Russian medium-range missile on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in November 2024 is also considered a nuclear threat.

In the film, Putin once again justified his actions against Ukraine since 2014, claiming that the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 was intended to prevent its Russian inhabitants from being abandoned to the fate of annihilation.

Putin expects reconciliation with Ukrainians

Interviewer Pavel Sarubin also asked the Kremlin leader whether there could be a reconciliation "with the Ukrainian part of the Russian people" at some point. "I think this will definitely happen. Despite the tragedy we are experiencing at the moment. It's only a matter of time," Putin replied.

In the film, the Kremlin leader showed rooms for the first time that he described as his apartment in the Kremlin - living room, library, kitchen, fitness room and a small chapel. Over the past three years, he has spent most nights in the Kremlin, he said.