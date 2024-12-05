The Russian navy ships are reportedly vacating the base in Tartus. The Hmeimim military airbase also appears deserted. Is this the end of Moscow's years-long involvement in Syria?

In mid-2024, there were 102 foreign military bases in Syria. The majority are Iranian.

Opposition units continue to advance in Syria: Russian bases are now within range of their rocket artillery.

The Kremlin reacts: The Mediterranean fleet has been withdrawn from Tartus, as satellite images show.

The Hmeimim military airfield has also been abandoned.

Vladimir Putin could lose his Mediterranean springboard. Show more

In mid-2024, there are 801 military facilities of foreign states in Syria. In the previous year, there were still 830. There are 102 bases and 699 checkpoints. The majority of these are operated by Iran, according to a survey by the Jusoor Foundation.

"The continued foreign military presence in Syria and the ceasefire agreement between Turkey and Russia on March 5, 2020, have contributed to the longest period since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011," writes "Jusoor" on July 2.

Foreign military bases and checkpoints in Syria in mid-2024. Jusoor

And further: "This has essentially frozen the fronts between the local forces and their respective zones of control."

Russian bases within range of missile launchers

Six months later, the situation looks completely different: The Syrian army has lost an enormous amount of territory following an offensive by various opposition groups. After the fall of Aleppo, Hama is now the focal point: opposition units are trying to bypass the city on its flanks in order to encircle it.

Battle for Hama: Opposition units try to encircle the city. LiveUAMap

If Hama is conquered and Homs, 40 kilometers to the south, is also taken, Syria's Mediterranean provinces of Latakia and Tartus would be cut off from the connection to Damascus. This would probably mean the end for ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Current front line: It is not far to the coastal towns of Latakia and Tartus. LivaUAMap

But the advance is also causing problems for Moscow: the front is moving ever closer to the two most important Russian bases. The Hmeimim military airfield in Latakia and the Tartus naval base have now come within range of missile launchers: The notabene Russian models were captured during the recent offensive.

Syrian rebels have now captured multiple loaded Bm-30 Smerch long-range heavy rocket launchers.



The Smerch, and its 300mm rockets, could easily hit Russia's Khmeimim Air Base, and also threaten the key Russian Naval base at Tartus. pic.twitter.com/4T24FgONOk — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) December 3, 2024

Now the Kremlin is apparently reacting: naval expert H. I. Sutton reports via "Naval News" that there are signs of a withdrawal of the Russian fleet. Most recently, two Admiral Gorzhkov-class frigates, an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate and a Kilo I-class submarine were stationed there.

Satellite images show orphaned bases

The Mediterranean fleet could initially anchor off Libya or Algeria or sail into the Baltic Sea, speculates Sutton. Of course, there is no official confirmation from Moscow: if the Kremlin loses the naval base where Russian ships have been moored since 1971, Vladimir Putin will also lose his only springboard in the Mediterranean.

Syria



Russian Navy ships left the Tartus - great Russian naval base in Syria.

Even submarines had already escape away... pic.twitter.com/EfpyZP5a1g — F76 (@f76pacificator) December 3, 2024

Russian channels are already pointing to problems two days after the start of the offensive. "The speed of the militants' offensive, their numbers and the direct intervention of the Turkish military suggest that the Russian military presence in the Mediterranean is at risk," it was quoted as saying on November 29.

🚨update🚨

🇷🇺Med Sea Flotilla🇷🇺

📷 from 3 December 2024 confirms the Med Sea flotilla has departed Tartus, likely on 2 December



The departed vessels include: 3x frigates (2x Gorshkov class | 1x Grigorovich class), 1x Improved Kilo and 2x auxiliaries https://t.co/VNSTRH4ITq pic.twitter.com/S3dT1RzVw8 — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) December 3, 2024

It goes on to say that although air support could be provided, naval infantry would actually have to be deployed to Tartus to protect the base. However, this is hardly possible at the moment unless recruits are deployed for this purpose.

🇷🇺Khmeimim Air Base🇷🇺

50cm 📷 from the air base near 🇸🇾Latakia (3 Dec 2024)



Looking pretty empty, only 5 aircraft visible and none located on the apron typically used by RuAF



Looking back at Sentinel 2, this apron is sometimes empty so not conclusive of an evacuation (yet) pic.twitter.com/UrMs6PtOXF — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) December 3, 2024

Satellite images suggest that the Hmeimim military airfield, which is only around 35 kilometers from the front, is also being evacuated. Here, too, Moscow effectively lacks ground troops to hold the base. The aircraft and pilots are too valuable to jeopardize.

⚡️Russian Air Force Il-76MD (RA-78847) from Khmeimim Air Base 🇸🇾 returning to Moscow 🇷🇺



Russian EMERCOM Il-76TD (RA-76845) leaving Kabul 🇦🇫 (Humanitarian aid) -MenchOsint pic.twitter.com/XZwLZ7iRoW — Armored Truths (@ArmoredTruths) December 4, 2024

This does not mean that the Russians might not come back. But perhaps an era is now coming to an end in Syria.