Philipp Dahm

Air alert over Poland: F-16 fighter jets take off. Their target is Russian drones that have violated airspace. Residents in three regions in the east of the country are called upon to stay at home. Four national airports have to be closed.

The Polish armed forces bring down the Russian drones. When the pictures are published showing what the debris in Wyryki-Wola has done, it becomes clear why the local population should not leave their homes.

🇷🇺🇵🇱 A Russian kamikaze drone struck a residential house in the village of Wyrki, Lublin region, Poland, damaging the roof of the house and a nearby parked car



[image or embed] — OSINTRadar (@osintr.bsky.social) 10. September 2025 um 08:59

"TV Polonia" reports that the radar detected more than ten objects and that those drones that posed a danger were "neutralized". One of the drones crashed into a field near the village of Czosnówka in the east of the country and was apparently recovered.

Footage reportedly shows the moment a Russian drone was shot down over Poland during last night’s large-scale airspace violation. Polish and NATO aircraft were involved in the interception.



[image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 10. September 2025 um 10:27

Warsaw had agreed with NATO on this, according to reports. The Polish cabinet is holding a crisis meeting this morning.

Calculated escalation

Moscow has not yet made a statement. It is likely that the Kremlin will dismiss the incident as an accident in which western Ukraine was the actual target.

Russian drone tracks as of 4:20 AM Ukraine time There is a swarm of strike UAVs over Kyiv region, heading west. Lviv is being hit – at least one drone from the Lviv swarm has veered off in the direction of Poland.



[image or embed] — Dr. Michael MacKay (@michaelmackay.bsky.social) 10. September 2025 um 03:30

However, a map of Russian night-time flight movements created by a specialized Telegram channel shows that the drone flights into Polish airspace look anything but haphazard.

Russian flight movements on the night of September 9-10. t.me/mon1tor_ua

In fact, the Russian flight plan looks calculated after Vladimir Putin tested how NATO would react to his drones for the first time on the night of September 6-7. Russia fired 605 drones and 13 missiles, and one drone crossed the border at 1:13 a.m. in the morning.

Russian aircraft movements in the night from September 6 to 7. Framed in red: a Russian drone that flew through Polish airspace for at least 30 minutes. t.me/mon1tor_ua

Polish jets also took off at that time, but apparently did not intervene because the drone did not pose a threat. Ukrainian sources also report two further Russian violations of Polish airspace at the end of August and beginning of September.

"Putin is testing NATO"

"Putin tests Nato with drone attack over Poland", headlines the British "Telegraph": "One drone is a mistake, eight are a deliberate test by the West", it says. "Moscow is always overstepping the boundaries of what is possible, and if it does not meet with a strong reaction, it will continue to escalate to a new level," warns Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rescuers are now working in Volochysk, Khmelnytskyi region, where the Russians struck an ordinary sewing workshop with a missile. As of now, three people are reported injured. This is just one of the sites of today’s massive Russian attack: about 415 drones of various types and… pic.twitter.com/FdC880IDwn — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 10, 2025

Poland is now even closing its border with Belarus, although this is also linked to a maneuver that Minsk is holding with the Russian army from Friday. The regular exercise is called "Sapad", i.e. "West": Sapad 2025 lasts from September 12 to 16. Belarus' neighbors Poland and Lithuania are responding with their own maneuvers, Reuters reports.

BORDER CLOSURE SIGNALS HEIGHTENED EASTERN EUROPEAN TENSIONS



Poland’s decision to seal its border with Belarus ahead of Russia’s “Zapad” war games reflects both security anxiety and a symbolic show of NATO alignment. The move underscores Warsaw’s concern over hybrid threats and… pic.twitter.com/cJlTDMbu7w — Naeem Aslam (@NaeemAslam23) September 10, 2025

"Russia is testing NATO's ability to react as part of the Sapad maneuvers," says Tomislav Delinic, head of the CDU-affiliated Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Poland, in an assessment of the situation in Bild. "High symbolic value, risk of unintended escalation."

Espionage in Germany, the Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary

As if NATO didn't already have enough trouble with Minsk and Moscow, a spy ring has now also been exposed: the Czech Republic's domestic intelligence service, the Security Information Service (BIS), has uncovered suspected Belarus agents in the Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary. Prague has therefore declared a diplomat persona non grata.

BIS head Michal Koudelka also warned his compatriots on September 8 that Putin would try to influence the parliamentary elections in October - for example through online disinformation campaigns, hacker attacks or migrants hired to cause turmoil and undermine trust in the authorities, writes Politico.

🇩🇪On September 7, special police units in Germany conducted a large-scale operation against the cargo ship Scanlark, which was moving through the Kiel Canal. 🔗Read details: militarnyi.com/en/news/germ...



[image or embed] — Militarnyi (@militarnyi.com) 9. September 2025 um 19:35

Further west, Russia's hybrid war with NATO is already in full swing. Special police forces have searched a ship at the mouth of the Kiel Canal: Drones are said to have taken off on spy flights from the Scanlark freighter. Divers also searched the hull of the ship near Kiel, reports Der Spiegel.

Shadow fleet as drone carrier

"Euronews" adds that the Russian secret service is increasingly using the "shadow fleet" to carry out reconnaissance flights on NATO territory with drones. It is unclear whether the Bundeswehr, the police or other authorities in Germany are responsible.

This is also to the detriment of the USA: the New York Times has just reported that Russian drones are spying on arms shipments heading through eastern Germany towards Ukraine. Acts of sabotage are the result, the US newspaper notes.

In Central Europe, only Switzerland has not recorded any hybrid attacks by Russia. IISS

Germany is in the middle of this hybrid war, but Estonia, Sweden and Finland have also experienced sabotage, terror, vandalism and espionage, according to the London-based think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Increase in hybrid attacks - these are the targets

When it comes to responding to Putin's actions, Germany and Co. are poorly positioned , according to the IISS: "Unless the West resorts to NATO Article 5, it lacks a strategy and the ability to respond quickly to Russian hybrid warfare. Collective action is a challenge when the threat is unclear."

Moldova has accused Russia of waging a “hybrid war” ahead of elections this month, citing disinformation and vote-buying as key tactics. The warning came in the European Parliament, with concerns over a “race against time” for democracy.



More on #VMNews pic.twitter.com/7Lt4oSAp2b — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 10, 2025

"Russia is waging an aggressive campaign of subversion and sabotage against European and US targets that complements Russia's brutal conventional war in Ukraine," agrees the Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Putin poses "a serious threat".

When the topic is Russia's Hybrid War on us in the Eastern Flank, there are times that I don't like being right.

From the ZAPAD chapter of the Hybrid War Tracker Handbook: https://t.co/VtER2eVKHM page 20 pic.twitter.com/9aSrw8HEH3 — Amara Graps (@amaragraps) September 10, 2025

According to the report, 27 percent of Russian targets relate to transportation, 27 percent to the government, 21 percent to critical civilian infrastructure and 21 percent to industry. "The increase in attacks shows that the West has not succeeded in forcing Russia to stop its campaign of sabotage and subversion," warns the CSIS.

Against this backdrop, NATO should now actually show its colors if Putin dares to fly his drones through Polish airspace. "An offensive campaign should aim to signal to Moscow that further active measures in Europe will be costly," suggests the CSIS.

