Andrei Illarionov worked as an economic advisor to Vladimir Putin from 2000 to 2005. IMAGO/Depositphotos

Andrei Illarionov, once an advisor to Vladimir Putin, believes that the war in Ukraine will continue until the end of Trump's term of office. He sees Putin back in a strong position on the world stage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Putin's former adviser Andrey Illarionov sees the Kremlin leader's latest international appearance as a geopolitical turning point in Russia's favor.

Despite the threat of recession, Putin is deliberately using economic problems to divert people from the civilian economy into the army.

Illarionov predicts that the war in Ukraine will last until at least January 2029. Show more

Andrei Illarionov once worked as an economic advisor to Vladimir Putin. He is now critical of the Kremlin leader and his policies.

Illarionov believes that Putin has regained influence on the international stage, as he explains in an interview with SRF. The recent visit to Alaska in particular has brought Putin a lot of attention, especially from US President Trump.

Illarionov sees this development as an "unexpected turning point": "The USA, the leader of the Western world, is a member of the G7 and the UN Security Council. And they are no longer distancing themselves from the Russian aggressor." Putin is receiving international attention without any concrete counter-performance.

Recession as a means of mobilization

However, Russia is facing considerable economic challenges. Western sanctions and the war economy have led to high inflation - a recession is looming. But even Putin knows how to use this to his advantage: "The high interest rates are a means for him to take people out of the civilian economy and push them into the army instead," Illarionov tells SRF.

Putin's ambition to gain control over Ukraine is deeply rooted. As early as 2003, the Kremlin leader declared that he wanted to destroy Ukraine. For him, this is an ideological crusade that will only end when he has achieved his goal or Russia has been defeated.

Illarionov dares to make a gloomy prediction: the war in Ukraine will continue at least until January 2029 - as long as Donald Trump is still in office.