"Putin's youngest daughter 'lives under a pseudonym in Paris'", marvels the British "Telegraph" - and reports on Luiza Rozova, who sometimes goes by the name Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova. However, the story is not entirely new. Strictly speaking, it begins on March 3, 2003.
That is the date on which the young woman from Paris was born. She was born Elizaveta Krivonogich. Her mother, Svetlana Krivonogich, was one week away from her 28th birthday when she was born. The new mother worked as a cleaner, lived in modest circumstances in St. Petersburg and graduated from the State University of Economics and Finance in 2000.
It is the year in which Svetlana Krivonogich's life changes "dramatically", reports the independent Russian medium "Proekt" 20 years later. The reason for this was a rich "patron": former neighbors reported that Mister X was a "member of the St. Petersburg government". Another refers to him only as "Daddy".
From cleaning lady to businesswoman
The graduate Swetlana Krivonogich takes off. In 2001, she was given shares in several companies in one fell swoop. Among them is Rossiya Bank from St. Petersburg, which manages and moves the finances of the Russian elite. That year, Svetlana Krivonogich also started working for the bank, which became one of the country's largest banks under Vladimir Putin.
🔺Elizaveta Krivonogikh, who uses the family name of a deceased ally of the president, is the daughter of a woman who allegedly had an affair with him ⬇️https://t.co/0iJVGIX3fO
The partners are all members of Putin's inner circle, "Proekt" knows. Svetlana Krivonogich expands her portfolio in the years following the birth of her daughter. She acquires three quarters of the shares in the Igora Ski Resort not far from St. Petersburg, which is also very popular with Putin. In 2019, the resort made a profit of more than half a billion roubles.
The former cleaning lady is extremely enterprising: she buys the Leningrad Center in her hometown and converts the complex into a cultural center in which she holds three quarters of the shares. Svetlana Krivonogich is now a millionaire several times over: how did she manage it?
Putin's spokesperson does not want to know Krivonogich's name
The reason is the same reason why she kept flying from St. Petersburg to Moscow in the early 2000s. Svetlana Krivonogich has a relationship with Putin. When her daughter was born in 2003, there was no information about her father. Only her middle name is revealing: Elizaveta Vladimirovna Krivonogich.
Although "Proekt" does not show any photos of the then 17-year-old girl in 2020, it does point out a striking resemblance to the president. When the medium asked the Kremlin spokesperson about the Krivonogich family, Dmitry Peskov said he had never heard the name before.
In 2021, the Pandora Papers reveal that Krivonogich owns real estate in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Monte Carlo as well as a yacht. Her assets are estimated at 100 million dollars. She is also said to have an account at Zurich-based EFG Bank, which was allegedly set up for her by a certain Moores Rowland. According to the Guardian, this fabulous rise was only possible because the woman was allegedly Putin's mistress.
Astonishing resemblance to Putin
Her daughter still shows her life of luxury on Instagram in 2021: there are "pictures of parties, friends from influential families and trips in private jets", the British newspaper notes. However, her account is no longer public.
In 2020 journalists at the Proekt website alleged that Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former part-time shop cleaner, had given birth to Putin’s illegitimate daughter.
Krivonogikh, mysteriously went from living in a shared flat to ownership of a luxury ski resort and stake in a bank pic.twitter.com/ONmTNXHVkk
2021 is also the year in which Elizaveta gives an interview to the Russian GQ magazine - under her pseudonym Luiza Rozova. In it, the young woman, who says she has no interest in politics, is asked about her resemblance to Putin: "Judging by his childhood photos: Yes, he probably looks like me," she replies. "But as it turns out, there are many people who look like Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin]."
La alegada amante y madre de la hija de Vladimir Putin, que se menciona en los #PandoraPapers es Svetlana Krivonogikh de 45. La alegada hija de Putin es Elizaveta, de 17 años. Juzguen ustedes si existe algún parecido. pic.twitter.com/lncAv8IFbW
The Proekt revelations have stirred up dust: "I remember the day the first reports were published darkly, because I lay in bed with the curtains closed for three days. It was so ... not very pleasant." Elizaveta, who was studying art and cultural management at the time, remains calm: "For me, plotting revenge is like karmic suicide."
Neither Svetlana nor daughter Elizaveta, who uses the fake name Luiza Rozova, are under any kind of sanctions to this day. They live in #Monaco & #Paris among other places. Our sanctions against the fascists have giant holes through which you could fly a jumbo jet. pic.twitter.com/WYyG2F08UY
After the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Luiza Rozova, alias Elizaveta Krivonogich, is harshly attacked on social media - and temporarily deletes her Instagram account. It is unclear whether she is still studying in Paris.
Of course, Putin has not made a statement about the young woman. Her second pseudonym, Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova, could also mean that she is the daughter of Oleg Rudnov: the businessman from Putin's inner circle died in 2015. Incidentally, Kremlin leader Putin is also said to have fathered two sons with the gymnast Alina Kabaeva.
The Russian internet is exploding over this Saturday night Moscow DJ set by Luiza Rozova, Putin’s alleged daughter. Telegram channels say she was accompanied by bodyguards as she played Beyoncé and Rihanna to a packed club, wearing a baseball cap that obscured half her face. pic.twitter.com/ikyzkZiFuk
What Putin, Svetlana Krivonogich, Alina Kabaeva and Oleg Rudnov have in common: They all became very, very rich in the early 2000s. Who fathered which child with whom will perhaps only be proven many years from now.