Vladimir Putin is not only said to have fathered two sons with the gymnast Alina Kabaeva. Svetlana Krivonogich is also said to have been his mistress. Their daughter, now 21 years old, lives in Paris.

Philipp Dahm

She gives birth to her daughter Elizaveta on March 3, 2003. The paternity is unknown.

Svetlana Krivonogich's involvement in Bank Rossiya and other major projects in St. Petersburg are linked to Vladimir Putin.

In 2020, the independent "Proekt" reveals that Elizaveta is allegedly Putin's daughter and lives in the West under the pseudonym Luiza Rozova.

In her first interview, Elizaveta says that many people look like Putin. Since the invasion of Ukraine, she has avoided the public eye.

Elizaveta studied art and cultural management in Paris and apparently works as a DJ. Show more

"Putin's youngest daughter 'lives under a pseudonym in Paris'", marvels the British "Telegraph" - and reports on Luiza Rozova, who sometimes goes by the name Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova. However, the story is not entirely new. Strictly speaking, it begins on March 3, 2003.

That is the date on which the young woman from Paris was born. She was born Elizaveta Krivonogich. Her mother, Svetlana Krivonogich, was one week away from her 28th birthday when she was born. The new mother worked as a cleaner, lived in modest circumstances in St. Petersburg and graduated from the State University of Economics and Finance in 2000.

An undated photo of Svetlana Krivonogich. @pevchikh

It is the year in which Svetlana Krivonogich's life changes "dramatically", reports the independent Russian medium "Proekt" 20 years later. The reason for this was a rich "patron": former neighbors reported that Mister X was a "member of the St. Petersburg government". Another refers to him only as "Daddy".

From cleaning lady to businesswoman

The graduate Swetlana Krivonogich takes off. In 2001, she was given shares in several companies in one fell swoop. Among them is Rossiya Bank from St. Petersburg, which manages and moves the finances of the Russian elite. That year, Svetlana Krivonogich also started working for the bank, which became one of the country's largest banks under Vladimir Putin.

🔺Elizaveta Krivonogikh, who uses the family name of a deceased ally of the president, is the daughter of a woman who allegedly had an affair with him ⬇️https://t.co/0iJVGIX3fO — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) November 28, 2024

The partners are all members of Putin's inner circle, "Proekt" knows. Svetlana Krivonogich expands her portfolio in the years following the birth of her daughter. She acquires three quarters of the shares in the Igora Ski Resort not far from St. Petersburg, which is also very popular with Putin. In 2019, the resort made a profit of more than half a billion roubles.

An undated WhatsApp photo of Svetlana Krivonogich. via Proekt

The former cleaning lady is extremely enterprising: she buys the Leningrad Center in her hometown and converts the complex into a cultural center in which she holds three quarters of the shares. Svetlana Krivonogich is now a millionaire several times over: how did she manage it?

Putin's spokesperson does not want to know Krivonogich's name

The reason is the same reason why she kept flying from St. Petersburg to Moscow in the early 2000s. Svetlana Krivonogich has a relationship with Putin. When her daughter was born in 2003, there was no information about her father. Only her middle name is revealing: Elizaveta Vladimirovna Krivonogich.

An undated photo from Svetlana Krivonogich's Telegram channel. Via Proekt

Although "Proekt" does not show any photos of the then 17-year-old girl in 2020, it does point out a striking resemblance to the president. When the medium asked the Kremlin spokesperson about the Krivonogich family, Dmitry Peskov said he had never heard the name before.

In 2021, the Pandora Papers reveal that Krivonogich owns real estate in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Monte Carlo as well as a yacht. Her assets are estimated at 100 million dollars. She is also said to have an account at Zurich-based EFG Bank, which was allegedly set up for her by a certain Moores Rowland. According to the Guardian, this fabulous rise was only possible because the woman was allegedly Putin's mistress.

Astonishing resemblance to Putin

Her daughter still shows her life of luxury on Instagram in 2021: there are "pictures of parties, friends from influential families and trips in private jets", the British newspaper notes. However, her account is no longer public.

In 2020 journalists at the Proekt website alleged that Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former part-time shop cleaner, had given birth to Putin’s illegitimate daughter.



Krivonogikh, mysteriously went from living in a shared flat to ownership of a luxury ski resort and stake in a bank pic.twitter.com/ONmTNXHVkk — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) March 25, 2022

2021 is also the year in which Elizaveta gives an interview to the Russian GQ magazine - under her pseudonym Luiza Rozova. In it, the young woman, who says she has no interest in politics, is asked about her resemblance to Putin: "Judging by his childhood photos: Yes, he probably looks like me," she replies. "But as it turns out, there are many people who look like Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin]."

La alegada amante y madre de la hija de Vladimir Putin, que se menciona en los #PandoraPapers es Svetlana Krivonogikh de 45. La alegada hija de Putin es Elizaveta, de 17 años. Juzguen ustedes si existe algún parecido. pic.twitter.com/lncAv8IFbW — Nieto (Taylor's Version🧣) (@MrTonitas_II) October 3, 2021

The Proekt revelations have stirred up dust: "I remember the day the first reports were published darkly, because I lay in bed with the curtains closed for three days. It was so ... not very pleasant." Elizaveta, who was studying art and cultural management at the time, remains calm: "For me, plotting revenge is like karmic suicide."

Neither Svetlana nor daughter Elizaveta, who uses the fake name Luiza Rozova, are under any kind of sanctions to this day. They live in #Monaco & #Paris among other places.

Our sanctions against the fascists have giant holes through which you could fly a jumbo jet. pic.twitter.com/WYyG2F08UY — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) January 31, 2023

Who fathered children with whom?

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Luiza Rozova, alias Elizaveta Krivonogich, is harshly attacked on social media - and temporarily deletes her Instagram account. It is unclear whether she is still studying in Paris.

Elizaveta Krivonogikh, 21, reappears in Paris after vanishing from social media pre-Ukraine war. Known as Luiza Rozova, she’s now a DJ while linked to Russia’s elite. 🌍✨#Russia #Paris #Investigation #UkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/qvsMS10xKl — Orbital (@Orbitahq) November 29, 2024

Of course, Putin has not made a statement about the young woman. Her second pseudonym, Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova, could also mean that she is the daughter of Oleg Rudnov: the businessman from Putin's inner circle died in 2015. Incidentally, Kremlin leader Putin is also said to have fathered two sons with the gymnast Alina Kabaeva.

The Russian internet is exploding over this Saturday night Moscow DJ set by Luiza Rozova, Putin’s alleged daughter. Telegram channels say she was accompanied by bodyguards as she played Beyoncé and Rihanna to a packed club, wearing a baseball cap that obscured half her face. pic.twitter.com/ikyzkZiFuk — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) March 8, 2021

What Putin, Svetlana Krivonogich, Alina Kabaeva and Oleg Rudnov have in common: They all became very, very rich in the early 2000s. Who fathered which child with whom will perhaps only be proven many years from now.