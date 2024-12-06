When high-ranking Russian women reveal secrets on camera, you would advise them to stay away from skyscraper windows. But because Anna Tsivilyova's great-uncle is Vladimir Putin, she has nothing to fear.

During a Duma discussion, the 52-year-old revealed that there are 48,000 applications for DNA comparisons of soldiers. This means that around 48,000 people are missing.

A colleague therefore admonishes Ziwiljowa on camera.

This is how Anna Ziwiljowa managed to rise from a psychology student to a state secretary in the Ministry of Defense. Show more

The name Anna Ziwiljowa sounds unfamiliar at first. But anyone who knows that the lady was called Anna Putina before her marriage will guess that the 52-year-old is no ordinary Russian, but a relative of the President. And she is involuntarily making headlines.

Bild" and "Newsweek" report on the incident : according to the report, Ziwiljowa got into hot water during a Duma discussion that was broadcast live. She is one of the various deputy defense ministers and said publicly on 26 November that 48,000 applications for DNA analyses had been received so far.

"This is sensitive, confidential data"

Surviving relatives and friends submit these requests when soldiers go missing. The state does not necessarily have an interest in clarifying the identities of all the dead: The Kremlin saves itself expensive settlements that have to be paid out in the event of death.

Anna Ziwiljowa in the year 2024. Mil.ru

Ziwiljowa's information is therefore not intended for the public. The head of the defense committee therefore admonishes Putin's relatives: "Dear colleagues, I sincerely ask you not to publish these figures on missing persons anywhere," says Andrei Kartapolov on camera.

Ziwilijowa in the Duma session. To the left: Andrei Kartapolov. Telegram/Astra

He continues: "This is sensitive, confidential data. When we draw up the final documents, care should be taken to ensure that these figures do not become public." Ziwiljowa counters: "I didn't mention the numbers of missing persons, but the numbers of applications to us."

From the psychiatric institution to the Kremlin

Although the Duma broadcast will soon be removed, it is already circulating on social networks. However, it is unlikely that the matter will be to Zivilyova's disadvantage due to her close ties to the Kremlin.

Great-uncle Vladimir Putin and Anna Ziwiljowa meet a soldier who defended a village in Kursk at the Kirov military hospital in St. Petersburg on September 12. Keystone

Anna Tsivilyova is the daughter of surgeon Yevgeny Mikhailovich Putin, who died earlier this year. The doctor is allegedly a cousin of the Russian president. She followed in her father's footsteps, studied psychology at the medical academy in her home town of Ivanovo, graduated in 1996 and initially worked in a psychiatric clinic.

When Vladimir Putin took power in 2000, his second niece moved to Moscow: she became a manager at the state-owned company Medtekhsnab and the company Digimed, which sells medical equipment. In 2007, Anna Putina married Sergei Ziwiljow, a politician eleven years her senior, who became Energy Minister that year.

Shareholder, CEO and minister

Because her husband became governor of the Kemerovo oblast in 2018, the United Russia party presidium member handed over his shares in the coal mining company Kolmar Group to her: since 2018, Anna Tsivilyova has not only been the main shareholder, but also the company's CEO.

Anna Tsivilyova talks to an injured soldier in a Moscow hospital: Moscow launched the photo on October 15. Keystone

The mother of two sons had no military experience when she became chairwoman of the newly founded state fund "Defender of the Fatherland" on April 3, 2023, which supports Russian veterans. On 17 June 2024, she was then appointed one of the deputy defense ministers.

On August 17, she becomes Secretary of State: as such, she has more powers than Deputy Minister of Defense. The Russian herself, as well as her companies, have been sanctioned by the USA, the UK and Switzerland since the invasion of Ukraine.